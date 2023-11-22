Fans excited to see Mile and Apo together at the Dior Road Cruise party: "Lovely Duo"

Much-loved stars Mile and Apo were recently spotted together at the Dior Road Cruise party. The two Thai artists, whose full names are Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, gained global acclaim for their outstanding performances in the highly popular Thai BL (Boys' Love) drama, KinnPorsche, propelling them to fame.

Fans were thrilled when pictures of them together from the Dior Road Cruise party on November 21, 2023, in Hong Kong, went viral online. Fans were especially captivated by the strong connection between Mile and Apo, who reportedly remained inseparable throughout the event, earning admiration from their followers on Twitter.

After Mile and Apo's successful stint in the drama, they were appointed as dual brand ambassadors of the luxury company, a role they've embraced seamlessly. Subsequently, the duo has consistently been spotted together at various Dior events, including the one in Mumbai earlier this year.

"Cute and adorable" - Fans react to visuals of KinnPorsche stars Mile and Apo from Dior Road Cruise party in Hong Kong

Following the international success of their show, KinnPorsche, the brand recognized the talents, visuals, and substantial appeal that Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Mile Phakphum Romsaithong bring, leading to their selection as brand ambassadors.

On June 19, 2023, Mile and Apo were officially announced as global brand ambassadors for Dior. Their most recent public appearance was at the Dior Crusie Party, which was attended by numerous international celebrities. Glimpses of them from the event went viral online and fans expressed overwhelming admiration for the duo's charming friendship and striking visuals.

Mile wore an ash grey blazer with a white shirt and a beige sleeveless sweater along with ash grey trousers with sneakers. Apo, on the other hand, donned a powder Dior blazer with a stripped zipper t-shirt along with light grey trousers and black formal shoes.

Fans enjoyed pictures and videos of the delightful and playful interactions between the duo at the event, which offered a glimpse into their authentic and strong friendship.

Elevating their careers following the success of KinnPorsche, Mile, and Apo embarked on another meaningful project titled Man suang. This period movie delved into the intricacies of the lives of ancient Thai men, whose fates became entwined through their professions and romantic relationships. Notably, the film was submitted to the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

In 2022, KinnPorsche emerged as one of the highest-grossing Asian dramas, with Mile portraying a mafia boss and Apo playing the role of his dedicated bodyguard. The storyline, marked by initial conflicts, evolved into a passionate and intense romance between the two characters, contributing to the drama's compelling narrative.