Fans rejoice as Enhypen makes an appearance at Kolon Sports event: “Bringing heat and serving looks”

Korean boy band Enhypen attended Kolon Sport’s 50th founding anniversary campaign ‘EVERGREEN ENERGY’ on October 27, 2023. Various social media outlets have shared pictures of the K-pop group from the event and fans are obsessing over them. Their fans aka Engenes always support all seven members of the group, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

Enhypen has been featured in several promotional campaigns for the brand, including a balance game video released on Kolon Sport's YouTube channel. With the band attending the Kolon Sports' EVERGREEN ENERGY campaign, fans are going crazy over their visuals at the event. All seven members looked stunning wearing winter clothes, which fans appreciated quite a lot with one fan even saying:

Expand Tweet

Engenes loved the looks of Enhypen members at Kolon Sports' EVERGREEN ENERGY campaign

Expand Tweet

Kolon Sports' EVERGREEN ENERGY campaign aims to promote eco-friendly and sustainable products. Enhypen has been helping the brand in the promotion of this concept for the past few months and they have featured on the band's social media page and other promotions. Kolon Sports has featured the K-pop on its YouTube channel.

In those videos and advertisements, fans can see the seven K-pop idols playing a game while wearing Kolon Sport's clothing, highlighting the brand's functionality and style.

Gradually, with their skills and talents, the K-pop boy band is expanding their reach as well as their fan base. They are popular for their talents like singing, dancing, rapping, and more. But most importantly, they are also very popular for their stunning visuals.

Enhypen's fashion influence is also evident in their music videos and performances, where they often wear stylish and eye-catching outfits. The K-pop group has also been tapped by the fashion world, with Prada naming all seven members brand ambassadors earlier this year.

At the recent Kolon Sports event, the members of Enhypen were mainly wearing puffer coats, cargo pants, and hoodies, accompanied by stylish sneakers. The color palate of their outfits was mainly neutral including hues like blue, black, grey, cream, and green. With this style, they have maintained their signature style and energy at the event which fans are hugely appreciating.

As per the fans' comments on the social media platforms, they are setting new standards with their performances and style, leaving a lasting impact on fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Fans are saying that their presence at the event was a celebration of music and artistry, reminding us all of the power of inspiration.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter)

On October 27th, at 7 PM, 236, Wonhyo-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Layer 20, Kolon Sports hosted the EVERGREEN ENERGY Exhibition on October 27, 2023, at 7 pm. Along with Enhypen, the event was also attended by other Korean celebs such as ITZY, Yuna, and NI-KI. Some glimpses from the event are currently available via social media platforms, mainly Twitter.