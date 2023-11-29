Fans stunned as Lee Dong-wook and Lim Soo-jung pose together for latest magazine pictorial: “I’ve melted”

Ahead of their upcoming Rom-Com film Single in Seoul, actors Lee Dong-wook and Lim Soo-jung were featured in a pictorial for Vogue Korea magazine. The duo also gave an interview for the magazine’s YouTube channel.

Photos from the Vogue Korea pictorial have gone viral with fans swooning over the images of the Hotel King actor’s chemistry with the Melancholia actress. The Vogue Korea photoshoot featured both actors in varied settings with one shot being monochrome.

The other shot featured Lee Dong-wook in a brown full-sleeve sweater with Lim Soo-jung leaning on him in a shimmery dress. In another picture, the actress can be seen in a light satin gown underneath the olive green blazer that both actors are wearing while seated on a couch.

The Vogue Korea pictorial also featured individual images of the Single in Seoul pair, however, the duo's photos together are the ones garnering positive traction from fans worldwide:

A fan comments "I've melted" on the "Single In Seoul" pair's Vogue pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @leedongwook_official)

The images from the Vogue pictorial showcase different photographic settings and concepts being explored with minimal styling and makeup for the pair.

Lee Dong-wook and Lim Soo-jung's latest Vogue Korea pictorial has sent the duo's fans into a frenzy

In the most recent issue of Vogue Korea, Lee Dong-Wook and Lim Soo-jung displayed their electrifying chemistry. Both of them shared their initial thoughts about one other via a video posted on the magazine's official YouTube account.

Sharing her opinion about the Lee Dong-wook's off-camera personality, the actress stated:

"My friend Dong Wook is a cheerful friend who always makes me laugh every time I meet him."

The actress also mentioned how her co-star would act shy whenever he got compliments, jokingly commenting she can’t stand it when people praise the Hotel King actor. Additionally, Lim Soo-Jung also praised Dong-wook’s dedication to fitness revealing he would spend two hours a day working out.

It is their friendly banter and respect for one another that is also visible in the Vogue Korea pictorial which fans are swooning over.

Fans of the Single in Seoul pair used phrases like "Just looking like a wow!" and also indulged in a playful banter of jealousy over the duo's chemistry to showcase appreciation for the latest pictorial:

Fan reactions for the "Single in Seoul" pair's Vogue pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @leedongwook_official)

Single in Seoul is a romantic comedy that is set to release on November 29, 2023. Fans of Lee Dong-wook and Lim Soo-jung can definitely hit the theatres to witness their chemistry on screen.