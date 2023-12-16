Fans swoon over Bae Suzy’s look for the latest magazine pictorial: "The definition of beauty"

On December 15, 2023, Elle Korea shared photos of Bae Suzy, which will be featured in the first issue of January 2024. While sharing the first look via their official Instagram handle, the fashion magazine stated,

"Our cover star Suzy is wearing Korean traditional costume ‘Hanbok.’ It‘s very meaningful to us since these are our first cover pictorials featuring Hanbok!"

Since the magazine brand's launch in 1992, this would be the first time that Elle Korea will feature a celebrity on its cover wearing a Hanbok, the traditional costume of Korea. In the pictures, fans can witness Bae Suzy wearing various types of Hanbok.

After catching Suzy wearing Hanboks in the latest pictorials, fans have been calling her the definition of beauty.

Fans are loving the Hanbok look on Bae Suzy for Elle Korea

Bae Su-ji, popularly known as Bae Suzy, is a South Korean singer, actress, and model. She is best known as the maknae (youngest member) of the popular girl group Miss A, which debuted through JYP Entertainment in 2010. Suzy has gained recognition for her talent and visuals, being considered one of the most highly-rated K-pop idols.

Suzy has made notable achievements in the fashion industry, showcasing her versatile style. She is known to embrace simple and casual looks, such as white shirts, jeans, and ballcaps, demonstrating her ability to carry off various styles effortlessly. She recently did a photoshoot with Elle Korea for the January 2024 issue.

The January 2024 issue will be special for both Bae Suzy and Elle Korea because of the Hanbok. During her interview with the magazine brand, the Korean actress stated that the Hanboks she is wearing are made by six Korean Hanbok companies in collaboration with the Korea Craft and Design Foundation. This is to support the 2023 Hanbok Wave.

Suzy said to Elle,

"Several designers created for me. When I wear the hanbok I made, I feel closer to hanbok. I hope it will be of some help in spreading the word about Hanbok."

Fans love the Hanbok look of Bae Suzy and states that it complements her visuals. According to the fans, she is the best global ambassador and looks like a princess wearing the Hanboks. Here are some appreciative comments of fans from the official Instagram posts by Elle Korea.

A glimpse of Suzy's interview with Elle is currently available on the official Elle Korea website. Before launching the January 2024 issue, Elle Korea will also showcase these pictures in NewYork TimeSquare on December 24, 2023.

Bae Suzy's upcoming K-drama, Everything Will Come True, will be released during the second half of 2024. It will be a fantasy series that will exclusively air on Netflix.