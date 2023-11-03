Fans swoon over Blackpink Rosé’s look for Sulwhasoo’s activating serum campaign: “Her precious smile”

On October 30, 2023, Sulwhasoo shared a little clip of Blackpink Rosé talking about her favorite product from the brand. After sharing the Instagram post, fans went crazy over Rosé’s new look for the Sulwhasoo’s activating serum campaign.

Sulwhasoo is a Korean luxury beauty brand that believes in true holistic traditional Korean beauty. The brand offers a wide range of premium skincare and makeup products.

Since 2022, Blackpink Rosé has been officially associated with Sulwhasoo as their global brand ambassador. The K-pop artist has been featured in many events and campaigns by the luxury Korean beauty brand since then.

Recently, her new look for a new product campaign by Sulwhasoo has won fans' hearts, and they took to social media to heap praise on the artist.

Fans are loving Blackpink Rosé’s new look for the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum VI

After Rosé became the official global brand ambassador of Sulwhasoo, the luxury Korean beauty brand gave her a warm welcome. The brand stated on its official site:

"ROSÉ models Sulwhasoo’s authenticity as she has been a true pioneer and ambitious in pursuing her dream to become the talented artist she is today. Sulwhasoo gives her the roles of brand ambassador and storyteller to embody every facet of the brand including heritage, innovations, and an endless pioneering spirit."

According to Koreaboo, Rosé's mother introduced her to Sulwhasoo products, and the brand has been a part of her skincare regimen ever since.

Blackpink Rosé also stated that it is a privilege for her to represent Sulwhasoo as a global brand ambassador for the skincare products. According to her, she always felt like Sulwhasoo was more than just a beauty brand.

In the latest Instagram clip, which fans are going gaga over, Blackpink Rosé talks about how much she relies on the new product from the brand, First Care Activating Serum VI.

Fans were mesmerized by Rosé, and they didn't hold back with their compliments in the comments section of the official Instagram post by Sulwhasoo.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum VI is an upgraded serum that is formulated with precious ginseng and a combination of other precious herbs that work to strengthen the skin barrier and reveal visibly healthy, youthful skin.

"This is a product that I cannot live without. It’s one of my favorite products that I use everyday. I would say this product has been an absolutely gamechanger in my skincare routine. I think I can tell that my skin looks way healthier, brighter, and toned. There’s definitely nothing better than thi," Blackpink Rosé stated.

Fans of Blackpink Rosé and Sulwhasoo can purchase the new improved First Care Activating Serum VI from the official website of the brand for $89.