Fans swoon over Cha Eun-woo and Haerin’s look as they pose together at Dior event: “ITS GIVING PRINCE AND PRINCESS”

On November 21, 2023, Dior threw a cocktail party in celebration of its 2024 Cruise Collection, where Cha Eun-woo and Haerin were photographed together.

NewJeans' Haerin and ASTRO's Eun-woo both attended the party in the flagship store at Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, on Canton Road in Harbour City at 6 p.m. (GMT+8).

Even though both K-pop idols arrived at the party separately, various new outlets at the party have photographed them together as they posed for them. Cha Eun-woo and Haerin were wearing pieces from the special 2024 collection of Dior 2024, and their visuals together won the fans' hearts.

"They look so good together": Fans are loving the picture of Cha Eun-woo and Haerin together at the Dior Party

Cha Eun-woo, a member of Astro, and Haerin, a member of NewJeans, have gained significant popularity individually in the entertainment and fashion industry. Their appearances at high-profile fashion events, such as the Dior Cocktail Party in Hong Kong, have been a hot topic for their fans and other individuals as well.

Eun-woo, also known for his acting career, is widely regarded as one of the most popular idols in the K-pop world. Due to his multifaceted talent and charm, Eun-woo has gained a wide fanbase and a strong position in the industry. Similarly, Haerin, as a member of NewJeans and a global ambassador for Dior, has gained attention for her fashion sense and musical prowess.

Their photo together at the Dior party has created a lot of buzz, as fans are completely swayed by the visuals. The main attraction of the outfit of NewJeans' Haerin was the black butterfly corset from the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection. On the other hand, the key aspect of Cha Eun-woo's outfit was the belt he wore from the Dior Men's Spring 2024 Collection.

The photo of Eun-woo and Haerin together has been uploaded by many fans, who have also left supportive and appreciative comments. Fans claim that Haerin's beauty is not only visual but also a result of her personality and that Cha Eun-woo, the brand's ambassador, looks great in the picture. Fans are saying that Eun-woo and Haerin are two unearthly beautiful people, and Dior is lucky to have them.

The following are some of the posts from X (formally known as Twitter) where fans are praising the visuals of Cha Eun-woo and Haerin.

Eun-woo's upcoming project will be Wonderful World, which will be released in the first half of 2024. Currently, his recent work A Good Day To Be A Dog is available to watch on international Korean drama sites like Rakuten Viki and HiTv.