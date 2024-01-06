Fans swoon over Cha Eun-woo's look for the latest magazine pictorial with Dior: "Absolutely Divine"

Vogue Korea recently unveiled images of the famous Astro boy and Korean actor, Cha Eun-woo, as he posed for 'New Look Eau de Parfum' by Dior. Since June 2022, Eun-woo has been the face of Dior, and now he has been featured as the man behind Christian Dior's beauty legacy, 'New Look.'

Vogue Korea wrote,

"Christian Dior's beauty legacy 'New Look' began in early 1947 and reached its peak in 2024. This powerful way of thinking transcends time and has come to us. Cha Eun-woo, the man behind La Collection Privé Christian Dior, participated in an amazing adventure of creation and collaboration."

Fans were once again in awe of Eun-woo's new Dior visuals after Vogue Korea released the images of him. He was dubbed the "Dior Prince" at first, but now internet users are referring to him as the "king of Dior."

Fans are obsessed with new visuals of Cha Eun-woo for New Look Eau de Parfum by Dior

Cha Eun-woo, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, is the face of the fashion and beauty department of luxury fashion brand Dior. He has been featured in Dior's Summer 2024 show and Cruise 2024 Cocktail Party, where he was praised for his fashion sense and his debonair look in Dior ensembles. For the current pictorial, he has also been praised by his fans.

According to Vogue Korea,

"Ground-Breaking Cha Eun-woo poured out all his fantasies about the 'new look' in this pictorial. To put it in one word, the scent of ‘New Look Eau de Parfum’ breathes with the energy of the avant-garde."

His new look created a lot of buzz among his fans. The comment sections of the Instagram posts by Vogue Korea are overflowing with appreciating and complementing comments for Eun-woo's visuals. As per the fans' comments, the visuals are amazing, and he nailed the pictorial perfectly.

The product New Look Eau de Parfum by Dior, for which Cha Eun-woo is posing, has been around since 1947. Many new iterations have come ever since. Now, in 2024, another new version has been launched by Dior, which carries the notes of Tuberose, Jasmine, and Rose with a hint of sensual Ambery accord. The product is currently available for $330 at Dior.

Cha Eun-woo will star in the 2024 MBC drama Wonderful World, a revenge-based thriller that also stars actress Kim Nam Joo. 13 out of 14 episodes of his current ongoing drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, are available to watch on Rakuten Viki.