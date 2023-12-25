Fans swoon over ITZY’s look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show: “Cuteness on its peak”

ITZY made a notable appearance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show, donning monochromatic white and black outfits. Fans took to social media to express their appreciation, labeling ITZY's look as "cuteness at its peak."

Expand Tweet

In addition to a cohesive colour scheme, ITZY also coordinated the fine details of their looks, including their accessories and makeup. All 4 idols accessorized their outfits with silver accents - bows, trims, and dainty necklaces.

"So beautiful in black and white!": Fans swoon over ITZY’s look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show

The simplicity of the monochromatic outfits worn by each member drew praise from fans, who took to social media to express their delight with comments. While Yeji and Chaeryeong donned LBDs with silver accents, Yuna and Ryujin attended the event wearing Girl-Next-Door-esque white dresses.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ITZY’s look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show

ITZY's attire at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show featured a blend of black and white, creating a balanced and refined color scheme. The group's choice of a monochromatic ensemble on the red carpet. Each group member showcased their individual styles with the outfits they chose to wear for the red carpet.

Expand Tweet

Leader Yeji opted for a black dress with a small side slit adorned with diamond embellishments, paired with silver open-toe heels. Her honey blonde hair, dewy complexion, light pink glossy lips, thin eyeliner, and a delicate coat of mascara completed her look.

Expand Tweet

Yuna graced the red carpet in an off-shoulder white twirl dress featuring pleats, with her flowy and straight cherry red hair. She accessorized the look with a simple with a diamond pendant and studs.

Expand Tweet

Ryujin chose a strappy white slip dress adorned with a pearl necklace and earrings, harmonizing flawlessly with her rose-blonde hair.

Expand Tweet

Chaeryeong wore a black strappy dress featuring diamond ribbon and lace embellishments, accented by a faux fur border at the hem. She styled her hair flowy and straight.

Expand Tweet

The group members even coordinated their makeup looks, with all 4 idols wearing a light pink glossy lip and subtle eye makeup.

Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, eager to witness a stellar lineup of artists gracing the stage. The excitement extends beyond the performances, as fans look forward to spotting their favorite celebrities on the red carpet.

The event is meant to be a memorable celebration of music, bringing together diverse talents and providing fans with a unique opportunity to showcase the collective magic of their favorite artists.