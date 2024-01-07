Fans swoon over IVE's look for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards: "6 fairy princesses"

Recently, K-pop girl group IVE wowed fans at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards with their stunning fairy princess looks. Known for their trendsetting fashion, the group's appearance stole the hearts of their fans. The group showcased their unique style during the awards ceremony and left a lasting impression on the audience, who complimented them on social media platforms, calling them "fairy princesses."

Expand Tweet

The group graced the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards in elegant powder blue and off-white outfits, which fans found ethereal. DIVE, the group's fandom, felt they effortlessly rocked their stunning looks, exuding a charm that left a lasting impression on the red carpet and further cemented their reputation as trendsetters in the world of fashion.

"IVE MAKES GDA SPECIAL": Fans were in awe of IVE's look for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards

Expand Tweet

IVE had quite the impact with their "magical" appearances at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards. The Baddie singers, who were nominated for the Bonsang Best Album award, looked radiant on the red carpet.

Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over IVE's look at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards, and they expressed their admiration on X for the group's compelling presence on the prestigious awards night. Social media platforms were therefore flooded with compliments after fans showered positive comments about the group's look on the red carpet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More details about IVE's look for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards

Expand Tweet

IVE's Yujin, as per fans, looked like a blue fairy in her powder blue short full-sleeved dress with a blue butterfly corset top. She paired it with a diamond necklace and white lace-up boots. The idol's hair was tied up in a high bun, with her bangs falling on her forehead. Meanwhile, her makeup was dewy and radiant with a thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara with a light red lip tint to add some color to the lips.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Gaeul embraced the fairy princess look at the event, donning an off-white and silver short spaghetti dress paired with a silver butterfly corset and white lace-up boots. Her flowy, wavy hair, adorned with a diamond necklace, complemented her radiant, dewy makeup featuring a thin eyeliner, light mascara, and a touch of light red lip tint for a pop of color.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, IVE's Jang Wonyoung dazzled in a halter powder blue dress at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards, featuring a silver and pearl butterfly corset top. Her blue and white barrette adorned her wavy, flowy hair with bangs falling on her forehead. Wearing dewy makeup with subtle eyeliner, mascara, and a light red lip tint, DIVEs felt she exuded elegance and radiance.

Expand Tweet

Rei made a style statement at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards in an off-white high-low dress, featuring a golden corset top that was paired with white lace-up boots. Complementing the look, she adorned herself with a diamond-studded hairband, a gold necklace, and a sapphire and diamond ear cuff. Her makeup was radiant, with dewy skin, a subtle eyeliner, mascara, and a touch of light red lip tint for a pop of color.

Expand Tweet

Liz, however, showcased a chic and playful style at the event, as per fans, donning an off-white full-sleeved balloon top paired with a powder blue short skirt and white lace-up boots. Completing her look with a silver butterfly corset, a braided blonde hairdo adorned with a diamond-studded hairband, and radiant makeup featuring dewy skin, subtle eyeliner, mascara, and a touch of light red lip tint, Liz charmed fans.

Expand Tweet

DIVEs not only praised the group's fresh look at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards, but also their nomination for the Bonsang Best Album award for their album I've Mine.