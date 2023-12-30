Fans Swoon over Kim Tae-ri’s look for the 2023 SBS Drama Awards: "GODDESSS"

Kim Tae-ri attended the 2023 SBS Drama Awards event and stunned everyone with her visuals and presence on December 29th, 2023. The event took place at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, at 20:35 (KST). Shin Dong-yup hosted the event for the 6th consecutive time along with Kim Yoo-jung, who hosted for the 3rd time.

The event was attended by various actors and celebrities like Ryeoun, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Yoo Jung, Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Je Hoon, and many others. Kim Tae-ri was one of them. She attended the event wearing a stunning black dress.

According to her fans, the Korean actress was looking absolutely stunning like a goddess in the event.

"So pretty cute beautiful": Fans are amazed by Kim Tae-ri's look at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards

Kim Tae-ri is one of the most talented Korean actresses who has gained success and popularity in both the national and international markets.

She started her career appearing in theater productions and modeling in TV adverts, before making her feature film debut in Park Chan-wook's film The Handmaiden (2016).

Since then, Tae-ri has been in many successful TV series and movies. She is a versatile actress which has gotten her numerous awards previously. She won Best New Actress for her role in The Handmaiden (2016) at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Kim Tae-ri also won the Actress of the Year and Best Actress for Little Forest (2018) and was nominated for the Popular Movie Actress Category 2018 at the Korea Youth Film Festival.

Last year, she won the Best Actress Award for Television at the SBS Drama Awards for her role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. In 2023, the Korean actress was nominated for the Best Actress Grand Prize (Daesang) for her role in Revenant.

With her work, talent, and visuals, Tae-ri has gained a wide fanbase, who are amazed by her look at the 2023 SBS Drama Award. She arrived at the event wearing an off-shoulder wrap-style black dress accompanied by drop silver earrings. She kept her hairstyle minimal with simple short hair with side bangs.

According to fans, Kim Tae-ri was looking simple and majestic at the event. Some people even call her Black Cinderella and Alluring Black Swan. Netizens are completely swooned by her looks.

Here are some of the comments and posts from Instagram and X (formally known as Twitter):

Fans are complementing Tae-ri's look for the 2023 SBS Drama Award event

The upcoming works of Tae-ri includes a Korean drama called Jeong Nyeon, which is set to premiere in 2024. Jeong Nyeon is also a 1950s-inspired period drama based on the webtoon. It stars Kim Tae-ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, and Moon So Ri.