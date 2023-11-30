Fans swoon over Kim Yoo Jung’s look for the Swarovski event: “Her whole existence screams gorgeous”

Popular Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung attended the event celebrating the opening of Swarovski opening a new store in Seoul, South Korea, on November 30, 2023. Swarovski is one of the top leading luxury jewelry brands in the global market featured by many high-end artists. In recent years, the luxury jewelry brand has expanded its business all over the world, especially in the Asian market like South Korea.

Expand Tweet

A few days before the new store was opened, Swarovski opened another store in Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea. It is worth noting that the location of the new store opened on November 30, 2023, has yet to be revealed. However, several Korean celebrities were in attendance at the store's opening and as mentioned earlier, Kim Yoo Jung was one of them.

She appeared at the opening of the store in a white dress, leaving her fans in awe of her visuals. Several news outlets shared pictures of the actress on social media platforms and when fans saw the same, they began commenting on her visuals. One fan even went on to say that the actress' "whole existence screams gorgeous."

Expand Tweet

Fans are mesmerized by Kim Yoo Jung’s look for the Swarovski event

Expand Tweet

Kim Yoo Jung started her career as a child actor and has since then gained a lot of popularity and success. She went on to become one of the most in-demand child actresses in Korea. Since she has been acting since she was a child, fans gave her multiple nicknames including "Nation's Little Sister" and "Sageuk Fairy."

Even as an adult, Kim Yoo Jung has maintained her position in the industry with her skills and talents. She has worked in series' like Love in the Moonlight, Lovers of the Red Sky, and 20th Century Girl, among others. Her fans also call her "Nation's First Love" due to her performance in the film 20th Century Girl.

Yoo Jung has also gained success in the fashion world. She has worked with high-end fashion brands like Dior, Laneige, and MAJE. In her recent work, My Demon, the Korean actress was spotted wearing Swarovski jewelry and was also in attendance at Swarovski's new store opening in Seoul.

At the event, she was wearing a white dress with detailed works like a stunning star at the top. To accessorize her outfit, she opted for drop earrings accompanied by simple but elegant white pumps. For her hair, Yoo Jung went for a simple ponytail. Overall, fans said that her look was very clean and classy.

Her fans are completely over-the-top with her new visuals. According to them, Kim Yoo Jung looks like a real princess.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The first two episodes of Kim Yoo Jung's new work My Demon are now available to watch on Netflix. However, new episodes will be released on Netflix at 1:30 pm GMT every Friday and Saturday.