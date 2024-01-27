Fans swoon over makeup looks for Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week show: “This the kind of stuff I wanna try”

On January 25, 2024, John Galliano's spring 2024 Artisanal collection for Maison Margiela debuted at the Paris Fashion Week. And the key attraction of the show was the makeup looks, inspired by early 2000s dramatic runway beauty. Fans are completely awestruck by the old yet new makeup looks of the Spring 2024 Couture show models.

The artist behind this amazing creativity is Pat McGrath. People are positively overwhelmed by the visuals and cannot praise enough the brain behind this unique representation of modern fashion in a classic way. After witnessing the newest creativity, people want to ditch all the current makeup trends and are willing to try these new looks.

"The world stopped for a second over this makeup": Netizens are obsessed with the makeup looks for Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week show

The designer of the Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Couture show is John Galliano. However, the main artist who gave the show a completely different angle and meaning through her creativity is Pat McGrath. The makeup looks represented by her at the Paris Fashion Week created huge waves on the internet.

Models at the Couture show in Paris revived a long-forgotten aesthetic by perfecting porcelain doll-like eye makeup, including sharp brows, eyeshadow that shimmered like glass, and eyelids painted with dramatic pigmentation. A look that was last seen on the runways of Dior by John Galliano, where the makeup artist was also Pat McGrath.

This 2000s surreal beauty looks completely surprised and impressed the fans who have been waiting for the show. People online are obsessed with the look, and everyone is praising Pat McGrath. Fans are saying that the looks take them back to the early 2000s Dior days. According to them, this is the best glam moment in years.

Fans are praising Pat McGrath for creating doll like makeup looks at the Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week show (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are completely obsessed with the makeup looks of the models at the Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week show (Image via Sportskeeda)

The inspiration behind the Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Couture show was the "underbelly of Paris." John Galliano described the show as a celebration of humanity, individuality, and fashion as pure creative expression.

This Paris Fashion Week show was set in a 1920s dive bar complete with ramshackle bentwood chairs, sickly, violet-flavored cocktails, and cloudy, mercury-backed mirrors in peeling gilt frames. A detailed look at the fashion show is currently available to watch on YouTube. Pat McGrath also personally shared a closeup of the makeup looks on her official Instagram page.