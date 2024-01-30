Fans swoon over Na In-woo and Park Min-young’s latest magazine pictorial: “Couple of the year”

Cosmopolitan Korea has shared a new pictorial of the Marry My Husband couple, Na In-woo and Park Min-young. Released on the first day of 2024, this K-drama has currently become a global sensation for international Korean drama fans. Both main leads have won the fans' hearts with their performance.

Expand Tweet

Considering the sensation, Cosmopolitan Korea has conducted an exclusive interview with Na In-woo and Park Min-young, as well as a photoshoot. It will be featured in the February issue of the magazine. Currently, some of the photos from the shoot are available on social media platforms which have gone viral among fans. Everyone is reacting positively to the new visuals and fans have called them the couple of the year!

Fans are loving the new pictorial of Na In-woo and Park Min-young for Cosmopolitan Korea (Image via @cosmopolitankorea/Instagram)

People are mesmerized by the new visuals of Na In-woo and Park Min-young for Cosmopolitan Korea

Na In-woo and Park Min-young both are successful Korean actors while Min-young is more prominent in the global market. Park Min-young started her career in 2007 with High Kick while Na In-woo started in 2013 with a musical show. This is their first time working together in a drama with lead roles.

Both of them have a huge fanbase and after the new pictorial went viral, people are obsessed with the new photos of them together. Fans are already excited about their new K-drama and now witnessing them being featured in the magazine made them more happy.

As per the fan's comments on the social media platforms, Na In-woo and Min-young are the perfect couple. Here are some of the praising comments from Instagram for both of the Marry My Husband couple.

Fans are complementing the new Korean drama couple (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are loving the new visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

People complementing Na In-woo and Park Min-young (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the outfits Na In-woo and Park Min-young are wearing in the new photos:

Na In-woo -

Jacket and pants from Zegna

Jacket from Versace

Pants from Adekube

Shoes from Giorgio Armani

Coat from Adekube

Park Min-young -

Shirt and tie from Valentino

Black dress from Blue Marine

Shoes from Sergio Rossi

Jacket from Moschino

Top from Calvin Klein

Ball cap from Verutum

While interviewing the two stars, when Cosmopolitan asked about their source of motivation, Park Min-young answered,

"My focus has always been my family. I realized once again the importance of the people who love and care for me."

Na In-woo replied,

"It may sound a little obvious, but I try to approach everything with a humble attitude. I was able to come this far because I didn't forget how I felt when I first started acting. If I keep working hard without losing that attitude, I think I will be able to see myself grow even more."

The detailed interview will be available in the February issue.

9 out of 16 episodes of Marry My Husband are currently available to watch on platforms like Prime Video and Rakuten Viki. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST).