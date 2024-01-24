Fans swoon over Park Seo-joon's look for the latest magazine pictorial: “He's one handsome man!!”

W Korea has shared the pictorial of Park Seo-joon from the Boy de Chanel campaign and fans are obsessed with his new visuals.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and to celebrate, the famous Korean actor dressed up in all Boy de Chanel products and W Korea captured the moment.

"Meet Park Seo-jun, a new charming, more elegant and sensual transformation. The secret to smooth skin that enhances his stylish yet sophisticated style is Chanel's signature men's beauty line 'Boy de Chanel'."

All dressed up in Chanel, the new look of Park Seo-joon won the fans' hearts. Fans are saying that the black and white outfits are looking gorgeous on the Korean actor.

Fans are appreciating the new looks of Park Seo-joon for Chanel (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

People are loving the new visuals of Park Seo-joon for the Boy de Chanel

Park Seo-joon is one of the most reputed and successful Korean actors in the national and international markets. He has gained fame and a huge fanbase with his acting skills and visuals. Seo-joon has also achieved success in the fashion world.

Since 2020, Seo-joon has been the brand ambassador for Chanel's skincare segment. In 2023, he also attended Chanel's 2023 Paris Fashion Week show. Now, the Korean actor has posed for the brand's new skincare line for men, Boy de Chanel.

As per W Korea, Boy de Chanel moisturizer is his winter staple for all-day hydration, and for enhancing his aura, Seo-joon selected Allure Homme Sports Eau de Toilette. And after witnessing him posing with these products, sporting all-black and all-white outfits, his fans are mesmerized. According to them, Seo-joon is looking absolutely handsome in the photos.

Here are some Instagram comments:

Fans are appreciating his looks (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are obsessed with Seo-joon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are loving his appearance for Chanel (Image via Sportskeeda)

What are the Chanel products Park Seo-joon is posing with and what are the outfits he is wearing?

Here is the list of outfits and jewelry the Korean actor is wearing in the photos:

A black jacket from We11Done and the pants from Recto

A white suit from Ami

Turtleneck from The Row, J12 watch

A cardigan from Juun.J

A white jacket is from Ami

A jacket from We11Done

A black shirt from Nanushka

The Coco Crush necklace and Coco Crush rings on both hands are all Chanel Fine Jewelry

Chanel products that Park Seo-joon is posing with are:

Boy de Chanel Anti-Shine Lotion

Boy de Chanel Moisturizer

Boy de Chanel Foundation

Boy de Chanel Lip Balm

Allure Homme Sports Eau de Toilette

Seo-joon's newest work Gyeongseong Creature is currently available to watch on Netflix. Another of his amazing work, The Marvels 2023, is also currently available to watch, where he played the role of Prince Yan.