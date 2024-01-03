Fans swoon over RIIZE's look for the 2024 Seoul Music Awards: "Handsome and classy"

On January 2, 2024, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards took place in Bangkok, Thailand, and RIIZE was among the many attendees of the grand event. The event was organized by Sports Seoul and hosted by Lee Seung-gi, Tiffany Young, BamBam, and Youngjae.

The event celebrates the best talents from the K-pop industry. In honor of the best talents, RIIZE won the Rookie Award and the Main Award at the Seoul Music Awards. The K-pop boy band has won the fans' hearts with their talents and visuals. Netizens were amazed by their appearance at the event; according to them, the boys looked handsome and classy.

People are loving the visuals of RIIZE at the 2024 Seoul Music Awards

Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Anton, and Sohee are members of RIIZE, and all attended the 2024 Seoul Music Awards. They gained global popularity with chart-topping hits and captivating performances that set them apart from other rookie groups. With their talents and unique skills, they have also won two awards at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards.

They expressed their gratitude for winning the awards by sharing their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter). The group stated that,

"Today, I am so thankful that I received the Rookie Award and Main Award at the Seoul Music Awards. I am so happy that the first step of the new year seems to have been accomplished successfully, and I would like to say that I am very, very grateful to Breeze. As the new year is bright, I will work hard to never lose my original intention and not disappoint Breeze."

RIIZE arrived at the 2024 Seoul Music Awards event wearing all-black outfits. Six members wore black pants and suits accompanied by back boots. Their all-black outfits won their fans' hearts. In addition to that, after their performance, they wore different outfits in a combination of white and black. These after-performance outfits were also suits and plants in strip patterns.

According to the fans, the RIIZE boys look like real gentlemen, and they could not stop praising their visuals. Netizens are also saying that the awards are well deserved. Everyone is congratulating and appreciating their achievement. Below are some reactions from the social media platform.

RIIZE is set to make a comeback on January 5, 2024, with the single Love 119. The song is described as a pop dance track with a dreamy atmosphere, a mellow piano riff, and a rhythmic drum line. By watching the trailer, it can be understood that the lyrics express the feeling of one's first love.

The music video teaser of Love 119 is currently available on YouTube. The official song will be released at 6 pm KST.