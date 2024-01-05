Fans swoon over RIIZE's look for the latest magazine campaign for Louis Vuitton: "Side by side visuals"

GQ Korea has shared the first look of their January 2024 magazine issue which featured the South Korean boy band RIIZE on the cover. The cover marked the collaboration between the magazine and the new house ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. All the members of the band were dressed in Louis Vuitton for the shoot. In a statement, GQ noted that it was a "powerful New Year's greeting from RIIZE" and that it marked the start of 2024.

The statement added:

"The members who gathered in Louis Vuitton to shoot a new year album are revealed."

The cover photos show each member of the group in Louis Vuitton outfits and GQ shared a short clip on their Instagram handle along with the pictures.

As soon as fans saw the pictures, they began to discuss the idols' looks and the outfits they were wearing. While many called the group members "fantastic," others said that they all looked "handsome." Fans began commenting under the pictures that GQ magazine's Instagram handle had shared, with one even stating:

Netizens are stunned by the new visuals of RIIZE for GQ Korea featuring Louis Vuitton

RIIZE debuted on September 4, 2023, and has since gained immense success in both the entertainment and fashion industries. Being featured on the cover page of GQ Korea's first magazine issue of 2024 was yet another achievement for the group. Their huge fanbase was excited to see them on the cover page, in the Louis Vuitton outfits.

Their fans were excited to see RIIZE's new work and visuals. They were commenting on GQ's Instagram post and claiming that the luxury brand's clothes suited the band's aesthetics. While many simply said that they loved the visuals of the band members, others claimed that RIIZE "was riizing."

In the first cover photo, band member Shotaro wore a Damier leather Harrington jacket, a white shirt, and a black lettering tie. Anton sported a pearl Damier embroidery hoodie. Seongchan wore an LV black leather blouson, with a Damier crewneck t-shirt, and LV checker mid boots.

Meanwhile, Eunseok opted for a big Damier pajama shirt Wow pants, and LV brown Palace slippers. Won Bin wore a Damier pop gray cropped jacket, black cable vest, classic flare pants, and LV checker derby shoes. Sohee sported a 3D Damier denim shirt and bootcut denim pants, LV checkered Mary-Jane shoes.

As mentioned earlier, all of their outfits were from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Since they were named the new ambassadors of the brand, in the other photos too the band members were wearing Louis Vuitton.

RIIZE's achievements in the fashion world

The boy band debuted with the single album Get A Guitar in September 2023. Three months after their debut, the K-pop idols stepped into the world of fashion as the newest house ambassadors of Louis Vuitton.

SM Entertainment said that RIIZE was picked as a house ambassador because of its unique style and visuals, which set the trend. People know the band for their cutting-edge style and captivating stage personality. They were invited by many brands before their official launch and their fans call them the "rising star".

All pictures of the K-pop group from the photoshoot and a group interview with them are exclusively available online on GQ Korea.