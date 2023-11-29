Fans swoon over Seo In-guk and Park So-dam as they pose together for the latest magazine pictorial: “They’re so HOT” 

Seo In-guk and Park So-dam have been recently making headlines with the release of the trailer for their Prime Video series, Death’s Game, which boasts an engrossing combination of fantasy and intrigue with a stellar cast. In light of the upcoming series, Park So-dam and Seo In-guk posed together for ELLE magazine's latest pictorial, sending the internet into a frenzy over the pictures.

The black-and-white images of the pictorial feature So-dam and In-guk in black blazers, with the Parasite actress sporting a subtle black liner along the inner corner of the eyes and minimal makeup.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their excitement about the pair's upcoming series and to praise the duo's latest ELLE magazine pictorial:

Death's Game features Park So-dam and Seo In-guk as the main lead pair with Choi Si-won, Go Youn-jung, Lee Jae-wook, and Lee Do-hyun in supporting roles.

Fans think Park So-dam and Seo In-guk are "so cute" in latest ELLE pictorial ahead of their web series

The chemistry and mutual respect between the two stars was visible in ELLE magazine’s latest interview, wherein Seo In-guk and Park So-dam spoke highly of each other and their acting abilities.

Commenting on So-dam’s character, Seo In-guk stated:

“Regardless of her resemblance to the character in the original webtoon, So Dam’s aura was so transcendent that I felt Death in the webtoon and Death in the drama existed separately.”

So-dam also praised the Hello Monster actor’s skills and recalled she was amazed and kept staring at him on the first day of their table read. She also admitted that she felt underprepared in front of the actor’s skills.

Fans are now swooning over the pair's chemistry, with many taking to social media platforms to praise So-dam and In-guk's latest pictorial:

The comments section under Elle Korea's official Instagram post was also filled with fans showering the duo with praises.

Fans praise the "Death's Game" pair's ELLE magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)

The ELLE magazine pictorial also features black and white images of the stars individually, but their pictures together are what have taken centre stage.

Death's Game airs on December 15, 2023, on Prime Video.