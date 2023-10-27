Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN DK’s look for latest magazine pictorial: "Most handsome and majestic men ever"

Fans are obsessed with SEVENTEEN DK's new look for W Korea featuring Bally. Lee Seokmin, better known by his stage name DK, is the main vocalist of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN under Pledis Entertainment. He is also the leader of the BSS (Booseoksoon) sub-unit, which consists of members Hoshi and Seungkwan.

DK is known for his warm and rich voice as one of the group's main vocalists. But he is also well-known for his visuals and fashion. DK has done several elegant and tasteful photoshoots that showcase the key features of his smart and elegant look. This time, fans are amazed by his new look for W Korea and are complimenting and supporting his latest endeavor on social media platforms.

Fans appreciating SEVENTEEN DK’s look W Korea (Image via W Korea Instagram)

Fans appreciate SEVENTEEN DK’s new look for W Korea featuring Bally

SEVENTEEN DK has been named Bally's new global brand ambassador in 2023. Bally's CEO, Nicolas Girotto, welcomed DK as the global brand ambassador, saying,

"His modern sense of style and warm character are perfectly in sync with Bally’s values."

DK's partnership with Bally began when he attended the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2023. The Swiss luxury fashion house described DK as,

"famous for his impressive vocals, sophisticated appearance, and confident presence, continues to rise in global popularity."

SEVENTEEN DK also expressed his excitement about the collaboration with the brand.

"It’s a tremendous honor to become Bally’s global brand ambassador. I look forward to showcasing Bally’s artistry, excellence, and passion for innovation through my future endeavors."

SEVENTEEN DK's huge fan base widely supported his position as Bally's ambassador. With the release of the pictures for the latest photoshoot, they are very happy with his new look for the magazine cover. According to fans, he is the perfect man to be Bally's ambassador.

According to Koreaboo, SEVENTEEN DK has been listed as one of the K-pop idols with the most stunning eye-smile. It is one of his most attractive features and is one of the many things his fans love about him. W Korea has shared the official photos via their official Instagram handle, and the comment section has been flooded with compliments.

Check out some of the comments and reactions from the post below.

Fan comments (Image via W Korea Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via W Korea Instagram)

SEVENTEEN's tour schedule for November 2023

People from all around the world wish to see SEVENTEEN live and are waiting for the group to hold concerts close to them. However, their tour for November has been scheduled only for Japan.

Here is the list for SEVENTEEN's tour schedule for November 2023.

November 23, 2023: In Saitama, Japan, at Belluna Dome

November 24, 2023: In Saitama, Japan, at Belluna Dome

November 30, 2023: In Nagoya, Japan, at Vantelin Dome Nagoya

All SEVENTEEN fans who will be staying in Japan in November 2023 will be lucky as they can attend the live performance.

All SEVENTEEN fans who will be staying in Japan in November 2023 will be lucky as they can attend the live performance.