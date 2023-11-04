Fans swoon over Seventeen's The8 as he poses for Nerdy: "My sight has been obscured by this handsome man"

Nerdy, one of the most unique streetwear labels in Korea, is exclusively launching its Fall Winter 2023 collection in collaboration with Seventeen's The8. Starting its journey in 2017, it has gained huge popularity among the young adult communities as well as celebrities.

Nerdy is known for its unique style, which combines elements of New York street culture and the concept of expressing individuality. The brand caters to both men and women and offers a wide range of clothing and accessories, including trendy outerwear, pants, skirts, sneakers, shoes, bags, and more.

On November 1, 2023, Nerdy shared various photos of Seventeen's The8 sporting the brand's new collection in which the K-pop artist is looking stunning as always. Seventeen's fans, Carats, are going crazy over the new looks of their favorite K-pop idol, The8.

Here's how they have reacted:

Fan comments (Image via Nerdy Instagram)

Seventeen's The8 new look for Nerdy Fall Winter 2023 collection has won the hearts of Carats

Xu Minghao, better known as The8, is a popular Chinese singer and a member of the popular K-pop boy band, Seventeen. He is known for his exceptional dance skills and has gained popularity among Carats for his unique and energetic appearances. He is a lead dancer, rapper, and sub-vocalist in Seventeen.

Seventeen has long been a fan of Nerdy, and they have been seen wearing Nerdy attire in music videos and other events. Seventeen's The8, who is known for his fashion sense, has been associated with the Korean street fashion brand Nerdy more closely. Now, he has been featured as the face of the brand's new Fall Winter collection 2023.

The Instagram posts shared by Nerdy are overflowing with complimenting comments for both The8 and Nerdy. According to the fans, Seventeen's The8 and Nerdy are a perfect match. In the photos, The8 is wearing a bold-line windbreaker and bold-line woven pants in black and red color. The color combination is looking great on The8.

The K-pop artist has also pulled off other track tops and pants along with puff jackets and hoodies. The color combination includes all white, blue and white, white and red, among many others. All over The8 is looking super handsome in the new pictures.

Most of the Carats are amazed and praising the pairing of Seventeen's The8 and Nerdy. Here are some comments from the official Instagram handle of Nerdy:

Fan comments (Image via Nerdy Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Nerdy Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Nerdy Instagram)

In celebration of the new collection launch, Nerdy has organized the following special offers for their loyal fans:

1. 28% off on The8 wear items

2. The8 Lenticular Postcards for 250 people (first come first serve)

3. On buying more than 100,000 won (approximate $76.48), people will get special The8 products

Gifts are exclusively available to Nerdy members, according to the brand's official page. Lenticular postcards consist of four sheets in one SET. Gifts will be shipped in batches on November 13. The offer may end early and without notice if the prepared supply runs out. For more details visit the Nerdy website!