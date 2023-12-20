Fans swoon over Shinee Key’s look for the latest magazine campaign with Dazed: “this man is so handsome”

On December 19, 2023, Dazed Korea shared a short reel of Shinee Key as a part of their January 2024 issue. The Korean idol will be featured on the cover of Dazed Korea for its upcoming New Year issue. The South Korean fashion magazine brand has shared the short video via its official Instagram page.

The fashion magazine features a special theme every month, and for the New Year, Dazed Korea decided to partner with Tomorrow X Together (TXT), along with famous K-pop idol Shinee Key. In the shared video, the K-pop idol is wearing outfits from Louis Vuitton. His fans are impressed by the new visuals and are calling him one of the most handsome men.

Fans are loving the new visuals of Shinee Key from Dazed Korea

Kim Ki-bum, popularly known as Shinee Key or Key, is a South Korean singer, dancer, rapper, songwriter, actor, fashion designer, and television presenter. He is a member of the veteran South Korean boy band SHINee, under SM Entertainment. Key has gained huge popularity because of his role as a singer. However, he also has a deep connection with the fashion world.

Key has a passion for fashion and has worked with various fashion brands in the past. Recently, Dazed Korea shared an Instagram reel where the brand stated that,

"Shiny Key, who always shows new energy, came to January issue. Watch the greeting video he sent on set right now."

Shinee Key will be featured in Dazed Korea, and for the photo shoot, the Korean artist is wearing outfits from the latest Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Pre-Collection. Fans can see Key wearing different outfits in the video. But the outfit that he is wearing while speaking is the Monogram Denim Jacket from the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Pre-Collection, which costs around $5,550.

The entire Spring-Summer 2024 Pre-Collection is monochromatic with bright and mute colors. The collection shows off pieces that were inspired by nature, with colors that look like the aurora borealis. And Key wearing these outfits from Louis Vuitton has won his fans' hearts. Fans are leaving comments to show their appreciation and respect for Shinee Key on the Instagram post by Dazed Korea.

According to the fans, Key is the prince of SHINee and the most handsome man alive. Fans are saying that Key for the Dazed magazine is the best choice ever.

SHINee's Key released his second Korean EP, Good & Great, on September 11, 2023, which is available on YouTube. Key is also scheduled to perform at the 2024 Keyland On: And On concert at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on January 27–28, 2024.