Fenty expands their business to China, fans applaud: "A power move"

On March 20, 2024, Fenty announced its business expansion to China, the second-largest beauty market in contemporary times. Rihanna shared the news via Weibo.

Through this video, Rihanna notified her fans that the China launch will begin on April 1, 2024, and this expansion will be done via Sephora. She stated,

"China - I am thrilled to share the great news... on April 1, Fenty Beauty will officially land. China has such a rich culture that has always inspired me and I cannot wait to share Fenty Beauty with all of you, celebrating your unique beauty."

She ended the video by saying,

"Thank you guys so much for making my dream come true and I can't wait to see you soon."

In the video, Rihanna can be seen in a black leather jacket. She kept her makeup subtle, while her bold red lipstick accentuated her look. Her honey-brown straight locks were cascading around her ear.

While the Diamonds singer announced the great news, her hand gestures and smiling face accentuated happiness. Her rings were visible while she adorned her ears with some shiny studs.

News of Rihanna's expansion of her beauty line to China left fans excited and overwhelmed. Fans from the country, especially, thanked the brand and the singer for the recent development. On Instagram, a user named @fascinoagency remarked,

@fascinoagency remarked on Rihana's business expansion to China "A power move" ( Image via @fentybeauty/Instagram)

Most of the fans have appreciated this decision by saying that she has done a good job. Some fans noticed the background music by Bambii and praised the brand for selecting the song.

Fans appreciated Rihana's decision for the China expansion through Sephora ( Image via @Fentybeauty/Instagram)

The upcoming products from Fenty Beauty

The brand also shared a 30-second commercial featuring multiple women modeling different products.

The products shown in the video include the Star Diamond Bomb, a 3D highlighting powder. The ad also shows a Starddust Bomb 3D Glossy Lip Glaze, the Electric Killer Steel, a creamy power-blended highlighter.

The brand launched a Double gloss lip layering duo, which includes the lip strengthening oil and the universal lip luminizer. This duo ensures overall lip health without compromising beauty and retails at the store for $33.

The newly launched Cookies N Clean whipped clay This scrub has charcoal and volcanic sand that exfoliate the skin and remove dead cells. Another body cream, Jumbo Butta Drop, formulated with shea butter and tropical oils, is available at the store for $59.25. A concealer, We're Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer, which claims to work for up to 12 hours, is available for $22.50 on the brand's website.

