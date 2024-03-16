(G)I-DLE's Minnie's latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "She’s so ADORABLE"

Dazed Korea unveiled the official pictures of its upcoming April cover, and (G)I-DLE's Minnie is the face of this issue. Fans are thrilled to see the new pictorials of the K-pop idol. The magazine stated,

"THE COVER FOR APRIL ISSUE. MINNIE looks like Miu Miu when she smiles."

Dazed Korea shared a total of three new cover photos where the singer is wearing outfits from the luxury fashion brand Miu Miu. Fans are impressed with the new visuals of the K-pop star.

Fans are obsessed with the new visuals of (G)I-DLE's Minnie for Dazed Korea featuring Miu Miu

Nicha Yontararak, popularly known as Minnie, is a member of the Korean girl group (G)I-DLE. The Thai singer, songwriter, and record producer has gained popularity among her fans due to her skills and visuals. According to the fans, she looks stunning and has a beautiful tone. She has a versatile voice that can range from a soft, breathy tone for emotive songs to a high note for more powerful songs.

The singer has also worked with many high-end brands, like Chanel, Duvetica, and Miu Miu. Her recent magazine pictorials featuring Miu Miu created a lot of buzz on the internet. Her fans are loving the new images shared via Instagram. One of the fans commented on the Instagram post shared by Dazed Korea,

"Minnie really is beautiful and unique, thank you so much for being you."

Dazed Korea shared only three cover photos, and in those, the K-pop idol is wearing three different outfits from Miu Miu. The first outfit is a white off-shoulder crop top accompanied by wide trousers; the second one is a navy blue shirt with a mini pleated skirt; and the third one is a white shirt with denim accessorized by a wide belt.

On January 29, 2024, (G)I-DLE released their second studio album, 2. The album contains eight tracks, including the pre-release single Wife and the lead single Super Lady. The album also includes the songs Revenge and Doll. The released songs are currently available to listen to on YouTube.