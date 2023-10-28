(G)I-DLE's Miyeon latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “Stunning”

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon poses for the cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea featuring the new capsule collection by Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier. Cho Mi-Yeon, better known as Miyeon is the main vocalist and visual of the South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment. She is considered to be one of the most popular members of the group and fans always praise the K-pop star for her amazing fashion styles and looks.

For the new pictorial of Harper's Bazaar Korea's cover, Miyeon is looking stunning in new boots from Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier. The magazine brand has shared the picture of (G)I-DLE's Miyeon via Instagram and fans are positively overwhelmed with the image.

Netizens are smitten over (G)I-DLE's Miyeon new look dressed in Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier capsule collection

In August 2023, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon officially became the global brand ambassador of Jimmy Choo. As she joined the brand, she expressed her excitement as:

"I am excited and honoured to be joining the Jimmy Choo family as a global ambassador. I love the joy and glamour of the collection; I feel more confident when I am wearing Jimmy Choo. I can’t wait to share the beautiful campaign we worked on."

Also, while welcoming the K-pop artist as a brand ambassador, the creative director of the brand, Sandra Choi stated:

"Mi-Yeon is magnetic. From her musical talent to her captivating performances and inimitable personal style, she truly embodies the confident, playful spirit and creative energy of Jimmy Choo. We are thrilled to have Mi-Yeon join our global Jimmy Choo community."

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon is known for her singing as well as for her acting skills. She appeared in the web drama Replay and as an MC for tvN D Get It Beauty Salon. Her visuals are the main attraction for the fans and they love to see her in new fashion styles. For the latest Harper's Bazaar Korea cover picture netizens are complimenting on the K-pop artist's fresh look.

As per the fans, she has a sweet and soft demeanor which further enhances her visuals. Netizens are saying that she is in her best era and her beauty is glowing like ever. Here are some of the comments from Twitter and the official Instagram account of Harper's Bazaar Korea.

Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier capsule collection

Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier have collaborated to create a capsule collection of luxury footwear. The collection is a blend of refinement and rebellion, bringing together two fashion houses known for their unapologetic glamour and pioneering creativity. The Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collection features a range of shoes, including boots, pumps, and sandals.

Currently, the collection is available for purchase via the official website of Jimmy Choo. The price range for the collection is approximately between $965.97 to $2,424.03.