(G)I-dle stuns fans in their latest magazine pictorial: “GORGEOUS WOMEN”

Cosmopolitan Korea has featured members Minnie, Miyeon, and Ugi of the popular girl K-pop group (G)I-dle for their upcoming March 2024 issue. Fans will be able to witness the girl band on the cover of the magazine in the next month. On February 23, 2024, Cosmopolitan Korea shared some of the official pictorials of the group via their official Instagram page. Cosmopolitan stated,

"We reveal the photo shots of the girl who graced the cover of the March issue with Minnie, Miyeon, Ugi, and Italian fine jewelry brand Pomellato!"

(G)I-dle also shared the photos, and in them, they are sporting various jewelry pieces from the Italian jewelry brand Pomellato. Netizens are mesmerized after witnessing the new visuals of the girls.

People are loving the new visuals of (G)I-dle for Cosmopolitan Korea (Image via @cosmopolitankorea/Instagram)

(G)I-dle won fans' hearts with their new visuals for Cosmopolitan Korea

The South Korean girl group (G)I-dle debuted in 2018 and is currently one of the best-known K-pop groups in the market. The group has won awards like the 2024 Seoul Music Awards Bonsang Award for Queencard and the 2023 Golden Disc Award Song Division for TOMBOY. Latata, Uh-Oh, HWAA, Dumdi Dumdi, and Tomboy are some of their best works.

(G)I-dle has also gained achievements in the fashion industry. Minnie, a member of the K-pop group, is a brand ambassador for Miu Miu. Additionally, Mi-Yeon, another member, is a global brand ambassador for Jimmy Choo. NEVERLAND (the fandom name of the group) has shown immense support and admiration for the group, praising their unique music style and the unique contemporary style of their music videos.

In addition to that, they have praised the group's visuals and fashion concept choices. According to the fans, the members embraced various styles, such as high-teen concepts, retro, and modern trends. NEVERLAND has also positively reacted to the newly released photos by Cosmopolitan Korea, where they are wearing Italian jewelry brand Pomellato.

In the new pictorials, the girls are mainly wearing stylish outfits with black and white color palettes. They have worn corset tops with short shirts, boots, classic one-piece dresses, and wide trousers with off-shoulder tops. Their overall look for the Cosmopolitan March cover is glam and classy, and netizens are obsessed with the viral visuals.

The magazine brand has mentioned that more pictorials and an exclusive interview will be released in the new March issue. Unfortunately, no additional photos or any conversation with the K-pop group has yet been shared on Cosmopolitan's official website.

However, fans who are eagerly waiting to purchase the new upcoming issue can now pre-order it. The link for pre-orders has been provided by the group via a social media post via their official X account.