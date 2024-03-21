Georgina Rodriguez’s look for latest Guess Spring 2024 campaign wows fans: “Glamorous & chic in every way”

An Argentine-Spanish influencer, Georgina Rodriguez, most recently appeared as the face of the Guess Spring 2024 campaign. For the latest campaign, the celeb pulled off multiple stunning looks featuring dresses, denim, co-ord sets, and more.

Fans went gaga over Georgina’s newest campaign and her different looks for the shoot. One of her admirers remarked:

One of Georgina's admirer remarked (Image via Instagram/@guess)

Many other reactions and praises made by social media users were recorded online. Some fans referred to her as “queen,” while others called her “iconic,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous.”

A few of them thought her looks were enthralling, while another fan said that Georgina looked classic and chic. Netizens also appreciated her outfits, which she sported for the campaign.

More reactions from internet users on Georgina's look for Guess Spring 2024 campaign (Image via Instagram/@guess)

Fans appreciated the celeb's outfits for the campaign (Image via Instagram/@guess)

Netizens flooded the internet with praises for Georgina Rodriguez (Image via Instagram/@guess)

More details about Georgina Rodriguez’s look for the latest Guess Spring 2024 campaign

The Guess spring/summer 2024 campaign, which features Georgina Rodriguez's mesmerizing comeback as the leading lady of the fashion label, showcases the progression of the label while paying homage to classic style.

Tatiana Gerusova's photographs of the Spanish-Argentine model at Madrid's Vereda del Cortijo estate capture her at her most glamorous. Rodriguez is shown in a variety of enticing ensembles for the Guess Spring 2024 campaign, which combines modern and vintage influences.

She showcases her range of styles as a model in floral print outfits that embody spring, elegant denim shirts, and form-fitting jeans. The entire line is refined yet whimsical, thanks to the amusing polka-dot prints.

Returning for the spring season, Rodriguez injects new life into the Guess label, following her impressive appearance in the fall campaigns.

How well she embodies the brand's image is on full display in every shot of the latest campaign. From the charm of exquisite briefs to the laid-back style of a flared denim skirt, she always steals the show.

The Guess Spring 2024 collection is currently available for purchase from the brand's website.

For those unaware, Georgina Rodriguez starred as the face of Guess and Marciano’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign a few months ago. Georgina beautifully personified the notion of a powerful, sensuous, and empowered woman for the autumn campaign by Guess and Marciano.

Georgina embodied the lavish materials and beautiful silhouettes of the business's latest collection in her special style, expressing the range's ethos.