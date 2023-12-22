Go Min-si’s look for the latest MLB Korea campaign wins the internet: “Serving” 

MLB Korea shared photos of Go Min-si featuring her in their 2023 Fall Winter collection. The sportswear brand offers clothing, shoes, and accessories inspired by Major League baseball apparel. Their 2023 Fall Winter collection features padding New York Yankees, bucket hats, mules, and fielder ball caps. In the new pictorials, Min-si is wearing all these pieces from the collection.

MLB Korea and Go Min-si shared the pictures via their official Instagram handles. The pictorials have circulated all over the social media platforms and her fans are mesmerized by the new visuals. Fans are saying that the Korean actress looks gorgeous in the photos and 'serving' the best looks.

Fans are complementing Min-si's new visuals (Image via @gominsi/Instagram)

Netizens are amazed by Go Min-si's look for MLB Korea 2023 Fall Winter collection

Go Min-si is one of the famous figures in the entertainment industry who is not only a successful Korean actress but also a model and director. She made her debut in the drama My Sassy Girl in 2017 and gained popularity after appearing in the third season of the web series 72 Seconds in the same year. Min-si made her directorial debut in the 2016 film Parallel Novel, in which she co-starred.

She has gained popularity internationally for her roles in K-dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, and Youth of May, as well as the films The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion and Smugglers. Min-si has worked with Dior and Calvin Klein marking her success in the fashion world also. She also appeared on the cover of Elle Korea's March 2023 issue wearing Chanel's signature tweed.

Go Min-si is also recently featured in the MLB 2023 FW collection where she is posing wearing various pieces from the collection. After witnessing her new visuals, fans are amazed. Fans are complementing and appreciating her new looks. Here are some of the comments from the official Instagram post by Min-si.

Fans appreciating Min-si's new look for MLB (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are amazed by Min-si's visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Everything that Go Min-si is wearing in the pictorials from the MLB Korea 2023 Fall Winter collection is as follows:

Classic Monogram Januard Padding New York Yankees - 529,000 won (about $407.46)

Classic Monogram Print Short Padding New York Yankees - 439,000 won (about $338.14)

ur Bucket Hat New York Yankees - 79,000 won (about $60.85)

Bouncer Fur Mule New York Yankees (Black and Brown) - 109,000 won (about $83.96)

Women's Heart Crop Padding New York Yankees - 289,000 won (about $222.60)

Basic Short Padding New York Yankees - 289,000 won (about $222.60)

Varsity Hood Short Padding New York Yankees - 359,000 won (about $276.52)

N-COVER Unstructured Ball Cap New York Yankees - 36,000 won (about $27.73)

Fielder ball Cap New York Yankees - 39,000 won (about $30.04)

Chunky Liner Basic New York Yankees - 139,000 won (about $107.06)

All these products are currently available for purchase via the official website of MLB Korea.