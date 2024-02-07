“Goddess of beauty”: IU’s look for Estee Lauder event wins the internet

Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU, recently attended the Sungsu-dong Doublewear Square Pop-Up event organized by Estee Lauder. The event started on Friday, February 2, 2024, and ended on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The event's location was Plantrans Sungsu Flagship (Seoul Seongdong-gu Training Center 11 Gil 13).

Many Korean celebrities like Wi Ha-joon, Bae In-hyuk, and Lee Chan-hyuk also attended the event. However, fans' eyes were mainly fixated on IU due to her visually striking appearance at the Estee Lauder event. Many media outlets were present at the event, and they shared various pictorials of the singer along with other Korean celebrities.

Estee Lauder has also shared pictures and videos of the Korean singer posing with the brand's newly launched product. Fans are amazed after witnessing the new photos of the singer. They are impressed by the visuals and call her the "goddess of beauty."

People are loving the new photos of IU from the Estee Lauder event (Image via Instagram/@esteelauderkr)

Fans are obsessed with the new visuals of IU from the Doublewear Square Pop-Up event by Estee Lauder

IU is among the most popular and successful solo Korean artists in the national and international markets. She is a talented singer-songwriter, composer, and actress. Dream High, My Mister, and Hotel Del Luna are some of her best works as an actress. Some of her best song albums are LILAC, Love Poem, Modern Times, and many others.

IU has been associated with fewer fashion and luxury brands compared to other Korean artists. Since 2022, she has been the brand ambassador for Gucci, but nothing else. However, many magazine brands have featured her on their magazine cover and being the face of the month.

Estee Lauder Korea has also recently invited her to their new pop-up store featuring their Double Wear makeup collection. At the event, the Korean actress wore a simple, off-shoulder, long-sleeve white short dress and beige pump heels. Her hair was also done simply with a side part and front bangs.

Fans are impressed by her new visuals. As per the fans, she looked simple yet elegant at the event. People also compliment her new brown hair tone, and netizens say she always pulls off every style. Here are some of the Instagram comments and X posts.

Fans are calling her queen and perfect for the new visuals from the Estee Lauder event (Image via Instagram)

With IU's presence at the new Estee Lauder Korea event, fans are speculating if she will be the new brand ambassador of the luxury skincare and makeup brand. Unfortunately, there is yet to be official news on this.

Currently, fans look forward to her new upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines with Park Bo-gum.