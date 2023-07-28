"Good I'm always cold anyways": Global boiling warning by U.N. chief Antonio Guterres sparks hilarious reactions online

In a press conference on July 27, Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, warned against global boiling. He claimed that the record-breaking temperature of July 2023 demonstrates that Earth has transitioned from a global warming phase to a global boiling phase.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C [above pre-industrial levels] and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action,” Guterres said.

However, once the news got out, netizens started making fun of him and the entire concept. One person commented on Daily Loud’s Twitter post of the news and commented:

Netizens reacted hilariously over Antonio Guterres' warning about global boiling (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to Antonio Guterres' speech on global boiling

As per the World Meteorological Organisation, the global temperature has been increased by the use of fossil fuels. July’s record-breaking temperatures have caused disastrous wildfires in nations like Greece, Italy, and Algeria along the Mediterranean. This happened as part of a scorching heatwave sweeping the northern hemisphere, encompassing areas of Europe and the Americas.

Speaking on the subject in New York on Thursday, July 27, Guterres called the current period of extreme heat in the northern hemisphere a “cruel summer.” He also declared that July 2023 would break all records barring a mini-Ice Age over the following few days.

“For the entire planet, it is a disaster,” he stated.

According to Guterres, the severe effects of climate change have been in line with forecasts and repeated warnings from scientists. The only surprise, he said, is how quickly things are changing.

He urged for immediate and comprehensive action in the face of “tragic” consequences, once more focusing on the fossil fuel industry.

"Leaders must lead. Stop holding back. No more apologies. No more standing in the way of others. He warned that in order to prevent the worst effects, humanity must transform a year of blazing heat into a year of flaming ambition. He claimed that the damage unleashed by humans should not inspire despair, but rather action," he added.

However, instead of getting terrified or upset by the news, netizens started poking fun at him. They went to Daily Loud’s post about Guterres’ speech on Twitter and commented with some hilarious remarks.

What is Global boiling?

Weather extremes have gotten harsher due to the constant increase in global average temperature brought on by pollution, which traps sunlight and causes the Earth to operate like a greenhouse.

In the same press conference, Dr. Karsten Haustein, a climate scientist at Leipzig University, said that July 2023 was probably the warmest month in 120,000 years. Haustein, too, blamed it on global boiling.

The temperature of July as compared to other hottest months of the last 25 years (Image via Climate change services)

Dr. Frederike Otto, senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change, who was present at the same press conference, said that the globe has a “fever” even though the global average temperature won’t kill anyone.

He also said that heatwaves have become hotter, longer, and more frequent since the late 1800s due to global boiling. He explained that other weather extremes like storms and floods have also become more intense due to the 1.2 degrees Celsius of global warming caused by burning fossil fuels.