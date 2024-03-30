“Gorgeous”: Internet sent into frenzy as BLACKPINK's Lisa shares her birthday look 

BLACKPINK's Lisa became the talk of the town recently as she shared the visuals of her birthday look. The K-pop singer rang in her 27th birthday in a beautiful golden reflective disco ball gown from Oscar de la Renta. She celebrated her birthday in Bangkok on March 27, 2024.

Lisa looked stunning in her outfits and other accessories as she celebrated her birthday with her friends and family. Fans were amazed at the choice of outfit and accessories she chose to wear for her birthday look. They showered the social media platforms with positive compliments related to her look.

One particular fan said that she looked:

"Gorgeous"

Fan reactions on Lisa's birthday look (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details on BLACKPINK's Lisa's birthday look

BLACKPINK's Lisa's birthday dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. It was a fully sequined "Wave Scallop" dress. It was strapless with body-shaping wear that accentuated her curves. The dress had flashy paillettes and a handful of winding panels embroidered to the entire body.

This dress was perfect for BLACKPINK's Lisa to dance the night away and ring a new year. The dress is priced at $11,990 and looked 'gorgeous' on her. Under many lights, the dress appeared silver but its actual shade was liquid gold.

She paired it with a Louis Vuitton creamy white golden printed bag. She accessorized her look with Bulgari jewels. She wore a beautiful gold necklace and small golden hoops to complete her look.

For her hairstyle, she went with a slicked-back hairstyle using hair gel. She used a dewy and hydrating foundation base for her face which looked glowy and radiant under the lights and in the photographs. She used silver and golden eyeshadow to highlight her eyelids. She used the same shade to highlight her lower waterline.

She added a winged eyeliner with a touch of mascara to make her eyes look bigger and fuller. She added some highlighter to the high points of her face and a touch of light red lip gloss to finish her makeup look.

The K-pop star recently appeared at the latest Bulgari event and won the internet. Her fans said that she was "looking devastatingly gorgeous." The event took place on March 14, 2024.