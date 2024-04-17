"Gorgeous princess": Fans swoon over Maria Sharapova's look for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 

Maria Sharapova attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024. The event recognizes top scientists from across the world and highlights their innovations in science and technology.

The former tennis player attended the event in style and shared a reel of herself on her Instagram page on April 14, 2024. While the clip featured her striking several poses and giving fans a glimpse of her outfit, she was also seen making soup for her son and captioned her reel:

"I got all dressed up…to make soup for my son. Aaand to celebrate the remarkable breakthroughs in science and the incredible individuals behind them."

Netizens soon took to the comments section of her post and shared positive reactions to her look. They hailed her as a "gorgeous princess" and mentioned that she looked "absolutely stunning."

Fans appreciate Maria Sharapova's look for Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2024 (Image via Instagram/@iamalipk24)

Maria Sharapova and other celebrities at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

The 36-year-old tennis legend opted for a shimmering silver gown with hints of blue. The outfit had ruched detailing that extended from Sharapova's shoulders to her waist. Her long-sleeve dress also featured a thigh-high slit and she complemented her shiny gown with neutral black shoes.

Maria Sharapova accessorized her outfit with long earrings and her hair was styled with a middle part. For her makeup, she opted for a dewy and natural look, which she contrasted with a bold red lip.

Celebrities including Robert Downey Jr., Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh, Bradley Cooper, Lizzo, Venus Williams, Katy Perry, and more also walked the red carpet in style at the event. Elon Musk and Bill Gates also graced the event with their presence.

The awards ceremony was hosted by James Corden and included performances by Adam Levine, David Foster, and Charlie Puth.

More about the Breakthrough Prize Awards Ceremony 2024

The 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony saw Hollywood stars, accomplished sports personalities, and more coming together to celebrate top scientists' achievements. Shedding light on the significance of the event, the official website reads:

"The Breakthrough Prize, renowned as the ‘Oscars of Science,’ recognizes the world’s top scientists working in the fundamental sciences—the disciplines that ask the biggest questions and find the deepest explanations.”

The ceremony highlights the groundbreaking work of scientists and celebrates their achievements in the field. It sheds light on their projects and awards over $15 million in prizes every year. The recent ceremony honored the 2024 Breakthrough Prize laureates and a select group from 2020-2023, as per the official website.

The winners of the 2024 awards were picked from three fields, including Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics.

Maria Sharapova recently walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's new series Apples Never Fall. She also made headlines after she attended Hermes' show at Paris Fashion Week in March.

