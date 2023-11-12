Han So-hee’s look for latest Fila "Milano Down collection" wins the internet: "So Gorgeous"

Han So-hee recently featured in Fila's latest campaign, lending her visuals to their new collection, "Milano Down," on November 9, 2023. For the pictorial, the actress donned white and black puffer jackets, along with Fila's signature sweatpants in black, to showcase a sporty and trendy look for the upcoming winter season.

Fila describes the new collection as an "emblem to complete the winter with confidence and beauty anywhere," relying on a white-and-black color scheme that helps people express themselves uniquely. The brand is known to be a global leader in sporting and lifestyle shoes and apparel, pushing the limits of being the contemporary performance wear while preserving its rich Italian design heritage.

Fan reaction on Han So-hee’s look (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Netizens were delighted to see Han So-hee's beauty in the campaign, as they noted that the K-drama star looked awe-inspiring in the shoot. Fans exclaimed that she looked so gorgeous, with many stating that she is the perfect ambassador for the sporting and lifestyle apparel and shoes brand, which she has been representing since September 2023.

For the pictorial, The World Of the Married star wore black pants and an ivory-colored padded jacket for a casual daily look. In the second pictorial of the campaign, she paired a glossy, black padded jacket with leg warmers and a black skirt to finish off the athletic yet stylish all-black ensemble. All her pictures revealed trendy winter looks for the coming cold season.

Fans delighted to see Han So-hee looking awe-inspiring in a natural and luminous glow in Fila's latest campaign

Han So-hee recently wore two winter looks from Fila’s Milano Down Collection for their recent campaign. In the pictorial, So-hee wore black pants and an ivory padded jacket, showcasing a classy, everyday winter style.

In another picture, she rocked a glossy, black padded jacket, leg warmers, and a chic black skirt – a sleek all-black ensemble that highlights Fila's commitment to style and functionality.

Further, in Fila's Milano Down Collection Campaign, Han So-hee's makeup and hairstyle perfectly match the brand's chic winter outfits. Soft earthy tones on her eyelids and a glossy pink lip add sophistication to the look, while her straight, flowy hairstyle gives a modern touch. Together, fans feel that they bring a polished and classy vibe to the sportswear campaign.

Fans were captivated by the South Korean actress' beauty, and many highlighted that the K-drama star looks stunning in Fila's latest collection. While netizens talked about her gorgeous photos and stylish choices, one Instagram user even commented that she looked really cool.

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@fila_korea)

In other news, Han So-hee's fans appreciated her for her looks at FILA's Motorcore Collection, which was unveiled on October 12, 2023. FILA has been working with the South Korean actress for more than ten years, promoting the brand's extensive history in sports.