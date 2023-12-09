Han So-hee’s look for Omega event wins the internet: “you deserve a lot of love”

On December 8, 2023, Omega, a Swiss luxury watch brand, hosted an event in Hong Kong, and the famous Korean actress Han So-hee attended it. Omega has opened two new Boutiques in Hong Kong, one in Queens Road Central and another in K11 Musea spaces. The event was held in the celebration of the opening of these two new Boutiques.

Han So-hee, the global brand ambassador of the Swiss luxury watch brand, attended this event wearing a mini black dress. The Korean actress has shared her photos at the event via her official Instagram handle. Her visuals have won the whole internet. Fans were happy to see their favorite Korean actress at the event and stated that she deserves all the love and respect.

"Most gorgeous and humble person": Fans are applauding Han So-hee and her visuals at the recent Omega event

Han So-hee is a South Korean actress who has gained huge popularity in both national and international markets for her acting skills and visuals. Some of her best works till now are My Name, Nevertheless, and Soundtrack #1.

So-hee is also a popular figure in the fashion industry. In 2020, British cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty chose So-hee as their first Korean model. In 2022, she was appointed a worldwide brand ambassador for Balenciaga, a high-end fashion house, and Omega.

As per the official site of Omega, the CEO and President of the brand, Raynald Aeschlimann, said,

"We’ve been so impressed by So-Hee Han’s career and personality. She represents many of the fine qualities that we value, and we’re very pleased that she’s taken the step to join our brand."

Since then, Han So-hee has been associated with the brand and featured in many Omega campaigns. At the recent Boutique opening event of the Swiss luxury watch brand, the Korean actress was wearing an off-shoulder, one-sided black dress accompanied by a luxurious Omega watch, and black platform pumps. She sported a simple hairstyle with wavy layers.

Her fans are mesmerized by her new visuals. As soon as the actress shared her pictures from the Omega Hong Kong event via Instagram, netizens overflowed the comment section with compliments. They say she is one of the most humble and beautiful people.

With Han So-hee continuing to bag deals with renowned brands, playing various memorable roles with her acting, and being her unique self, fans wish her the best in anything she does. She has played a range of roles, from a sweet, soft-spoken girl in Nevertheless to a strong female lead in My Name. The actress continues to make a name for herself.

Han So-hee's upcoming work is Gyeongseong Creature, which will be released on December 22, 2023. It will be a horror thriller historical drama. Along with So-hee, other main leads of the series will be Park Seo-joon and Wi Ha-joon. This series is highly anticipated due to its star-studded cast and storyline. It will be available to watch on Netflix.