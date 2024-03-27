"He is majestic": Fans swoon over Seventeen's DK's look for latest magazine campaign

W Korea recently did a photoshoot with Seventeen's DK in Milan. On March 26, 2024, the magazine shared the official photos of the K-pop star via Instagram, and fans were amazed by the new visuals. W shared one short video and a carousel featuring seven pictures of DK, which soon went viral online. In the photos, the artist was seen wearing outfits by the Swiss luxury fashion brand, Bally.

Fans were impressed with the K-pop artist's new pictures and took to the comments section of the magazine's post to react to the same. The images garnered heaps of positive reactions and fans called the idol "majestic." They believed he looked "unreal" in the new images and called him a "handsome king."

Fans react to DK's new visuals (Image via Instagram/@lav_ender_17)

More details about Seventeen's DK's look for the latest magazine campaign

The idol gained popularity among global K-pop fans due to his vocals and energetic personality. In addition to this, his style and fashion choices also often make headlines.

Seventeen's DK's photoshoot with W Korea took place on a city tour bus in Milan. W captured some striking pictures of the K-pop artist while traveling to Milano Centrale Station, Arco della Pace, and more.

Here are the Bally outfits that DK wore for the photoshoot:

Yellow cotton pullover knit with a sleeveless top underneath

Navy trench coat, linen trousers, denim shirt, and cotton white top

Red cotton mockneck knit, trousers, and scribed oxford shoes

Leather bomber jacket and pants

Cashmere silk pullover knit, white shirt, navy linen trousers, logo-decorated messenger bag, and a ball cap

Single blazer jacket, cotton shirt, and deco briefcase in brushed calfs

Suede bomber jacket, denim pants, and scribed oxford shoes

In 2024, the K-pop group Seventeen will take the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin in September. They will be the first K-pop group to headline the event and perform at the Olympiastadion on September 7 and 8, 2024.

