"He's just the coolest guy": Fans swoon over David Beckham's latest Instagram post featuring his eyewear range

David Beckham recently became the talk of the town after he shared a picture on his social media account on April 7. The image featured him wearing sunglasses from his own collection, Eyewear by David Beckham. He clicked a selfie as

He clicked a selfie under the sun and showcased his shades from the brand's latest SS24 collection. The image was uploaded in a monochromatic tone and fans were in awe of his look. Many took to the comments section of his post to compliment him and called him the "coolest guy." Netizens also believed he was a "legend" and said he had "cool shades."

Fan reacts to Beckham's latest Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@david.lowery4)

More details about David Beckham's latest Instagram post

Beckham's post featured him wearing shades from the latest Eyewear by David Beckham SS24 collection. He appeared bare body and the main focus of the image was on his sunglasses.

The frames of these vintage sunglasses are crafted from titanium, a metal known for being ultralight, flexible, and hypoallergenic. They also feature adjustable nose pads for added comfort and have a Talisman, which is the brand's signature detail. As per the brand's website, it is inspired by the wings of a bird, a symbol of protection, freedom, and power.

Individuals can then add their prescription lenses to these frames, which are available in three colors:

Gold Grey

Matte Gold - Dk Blue Shaded

Matte Ruthenium - Green Mirror

The lens size of these glasses is 51mm and the temple length measures 150mm.

The products offered by Eyewear by David Beckham are created in collaboration with Safilo in Italy. The brand has several collections of sunglasses and optical frames and as per its website, Beckham has "curated a collection of timeless frames made from the very finest materials."

"His exacting taste and eye for detail have brought together an exceptional contemporary aesthetic with traditional craftsmanship. The brand reflects David’s vision, with a constant dedication to quality," the site states.

David Beckham also has a brand named House 99, which crafts grooming products for men. It is known for its Greater Look Face Moisturiser, Purefectly Clean Face Wash, Truly Brighter Eye Balm, Softer Touch Beard Oil, Polished Up Body and Hair Wash, and more.