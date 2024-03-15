How much does TikTok cost to buy? All you need to know as former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin plans deal

The Chamber of Congress passed bipartisan legislation that could potentially lead to the ban of the video-sharing app TikTok in the United States. On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the House of Representatives voted in favor of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act which currently awaits the approval of President Joe Biden.

The legislation would require the China-based company, ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to divest from the platform, or face a ban in the United States, as it poses National Security concerns. Just days before the vote, Biden had endorsed the said bill saying:

"If they pass it, I'll sign it."

As the sale of the app seems near certain, several investors have expressed an interest in buying the platform, including Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, and Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank.

Per a New York Times report, the company's valuation sits at $50 billion. However, even if ByteDance sells the company, it remains unclear if it would sell to a U.S. buyer.

TikTok has furiously lobbied against the bill, sending videos to user base asking for support

Talking about buying the app, Mnuchin told CNBC's Squawk Box:

"I think the legislation should pass and I think it should be sold. It’s a great business and I’m going to put together a group to buy TikTok."

Several lawmakers and national security officers have expressed concerns that the video-sharing platform poses risks, including spreading misinformation and espionage.

The app boasts over 170 million users, which many worry is an easy way for the Chinese to access information and exert influence on the U.S.

Mnuchin, who set up Liberty Strategic Capital in 2020, continued:

"This should be owned by U.S. businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a U.S. company own something like this in China."

Since the news broke, TikTok launched a lobbying campaign sending notifications about the ban and urging users to call their representatives. Several senators were overrun by calls from teenagers and children asking about the app.

Steven Mnuchin is not the only one who expressed interest in buying TikTok

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovsk stated he was ready to "join a consortium with other parties" looking to purchase the app within the U.S. He elaborated Rumble was ready to serve as the "cloud technology partner."

SharkTank investor Kevin Leary too expressed his interest, saying:

"(It) is a very important platform and this is an issue that won’t go away."

Per a Wall Street Journal report, Bobby Kotick, a former Activision head voiced his interest in buying the video-sharing app to his investors. The report added Kotick was looking at potential investors to partner with him.

Additionally, according to Investopedia, Microsoft, Walmart, Oracle, and even X too are looking to acquire TikTok.

After passing through the House of Representatives, the bill will move to the Senate for approval. For the legislation to be passed it needs 51 of 100 senate votes. If approved, the president then has 10 days to sign the bill.