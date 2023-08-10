How have nursing pillows led to infant deaths? Concerning numbers prompt safety measures

A recent report by NBC News drew attention to a major concern as it stated that over 162 infants have died due to nursing pillows since 2007. Often available in C shapes, these pillows are meant to be used by mothers around their waist when they are feeding or nursing their newborns. While these pillows can be extremely convenient, they also pose serious risks of suffocation and other life-threatening issues for newborns if used incorrectly.

The report was published this week and it drew attention to the fact that over 162 fatalities have been linked to the nursing pillows since 2007. While the report does not name any brands that may have been linked with the deaths, it suggests that most of the fatalities were a result of babies being left to sleep or rest on the nursing pillows. Most of the reported deaths were caused due to newborns suffocating to death.

162 infants have died due to nursing pillows since 2007 (Image via Tatevik Bagdasaryan / Shutterstock)

One of the most sold commodities for new parents, nursing pillows see massive sales of over 1.34 million units every year. These pillows are promoted as safe if used for their intended purpose, and it is recommended that they not be used in the absence of a parent.

Speaking to NBC News, Dr. Elizabeth Murray - a doctor at Golisano Children's Hospital who sees cases of fatalities caused by these C-shaped pillows - drew attention to how individuals are still able to buy things that can be potentially unsafe for their babies:

“You think, ‘Well, we wouldn’t be able to buy things that are potentially unsafe for our babies.’ But yet, we can.”

Parents are advised not to let babies sleep on nursing pillows as this may pose risks of suffocation

A nursing pillow (Image via Amazon)

Parents may often think that these horseshoe-shaped pillows are safe for supporting the heads of their babies, or for keeping them elevated in order to prevent reflux and spitting up. However, even if the babies may seem to be propped upright and in a secure position, they may still be at risk of slumping forward, thus posing risks of suffocation.

The report published this week mentions several similar cases that resulted in the death of babies that were less than a year old. The risks attached to nursing pillows have prompted federal organizations, including the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to devise strict rules and regulations that could help ensure the safety of newborns.

While putting a ban on these pillows may not be a very viable option, the CPSC has been considering stricter regulations that would prompt brands to design pillows that can be much safer for infants and newborns. The federal organization is currently taking the first steps towards the same with new proposals that are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Parents are advised not to leave babies unattended with nursing pillows (Image via Kieferpix / Getty Images)

Though things may take a while to change, pediatricians and doctors across the country advise parents against putting their babies to sleep on an elevated surface to ensure their safety.

Experts advise parents to make their babies sleep only on flat and firm surfaces that are free from unnecessary additional items like fluffy bedding. They also state that parents must not leave their babies unattended for too long.