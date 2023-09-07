Hyun Bin's look for the OMEGA event in Switzerland wins the internet: "How dare you for being so charismatic and fine"

Hyun Bin recently made an appearance at the OMEGA event in Switzerland, which aimed to celebrate the Swiss luxury brand's 22nd year as the title sponsor of OMEGA Masters. Along with a marvelous dinner complete with a stunning view of the Alps, the guests were also invited for the viewing of the iconic golf tournament, which is one of OMEGA's highlights of the year in terms of sports.

The K-drama star has been the global brand ambassador for the Swiss watchmaker since November 2020. He has featured in several campaigns since the official announcement of his ambassadorship, also representing the luxury watch brand at several events.

Netizens swooned over his stunning fashion and beauty choices for the iconic event, with many commending his impeccable charisma. The Crash Landing on You star rocked two different looks for the OMEGA event, sporting a dapper black suit for the formal dinner party and a casual yet chic ensemble for the golf tournament viewing.

Hyun Bin looked dapper in subtle makeup and a brushed back hairstyle for the OMEGA event in Switzerland

The special celebration hosted by OMEGA, complete with a red carpet and guest appearances from its ambassadors, was a formal event with all the celebrities putting their best foot forward in terms of fashion and beauty. Hyun Bin showed up in a gorgeous black suit that had a flowy silhouette, pairing it with black formal shoes to amp up the look.

For his makeup, the Korean actor went with a subtle makeup look, opting for a dewy base that gave his skin a stunning, youthful glow. Keeping the rest of his makeup quite minimal, he simply incorporated a natural pink lip shade to add a hint of color to his look.

Hyun Bin opted for a dapper brushed-back hairstyle that ensured all his hair was neatly tucked away from his face. One can easily achieve this look with the use of some hair gel or hair wax, with the K-drama star slightly curling the tips of his hair to add some texture to the look. The hairdo was perfect for the formal occasion, matching really well with his all-black ensemble.

Fans gushed over his stunning visuals and amazing fashion sense, with several of them noting that the look was perfectly fitting for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend. Along with that, an X user stated,

"I'm struggling to choose which adjectives suit Hyun Bin the most. Is it charismatic, charming, handsome, or what?"

Hyun Bin rocked a tousled-up hairdo and light makeup for a casual yet chic look for the OMEGA Masters

While the wine-and-dine experience was a formal event, the OMEGA Masters viewing focused on the sport itself. Hyun Bin rocked a more casual outfit for the golf tournament viewing, rocking a brown t-shirt with tailored pants for a casual yet chic look.

He opted for a no-makeup makeup look for the event, keeping his base makeup subtle and dewy to lend his skin a healthy glow. The actor went with a fluffier hairstyle for the daytime look, opting for a tousled-up look to make his hairdo look more lived-in.

Netizens loved the look for the daytime event as well, with one of them exclaiming that Hyun Bin's tournament viewing look was "one for the history books." Fans stated that the look was simple, timeless, and classy, with the outfit drawing all the attention to his stunning visuals.

The location of the OMEGA event made it all the more special for Hyun Bin, as several scenes of Crash Landing on You were filmed in Switzerland. Soon after the completion of the hit K-drama, the Korean actor announced the news of his marriage with his now-wife, Son Ye-jin. Along with that, he also mentioned how special the location was in a speech he delivered at the event, noting that he had "a personal connection to this country."