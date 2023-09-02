Hyun Bin's look for Snow Peak's latest campaign wins the internet: "Can you buy the model?"

Hyun Bin recently represented the camping and outdoor gear brand Snow Peak, lending his stunning visuals to showcase its Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. The outdoorsy brand took to its Instagram account to release several pictures and fashion films, with the K-drama star donning pieces from their latest collection.

Snow Peak officially announced the Korean actor to be their newest "icon" on August 17, 2023. Following that, the brand proceeded to reveal the Snow Peak Apparel x Hyun Bin campaign, marking a major milestone for both, as this is their very first collaboration.

Netizens couldn't get enough of Hyun Bin's dapper looks and jokingly questioning if they could "buy the model" as well. The actor is well-known for his good looks and amazing fashion sense, making him a great fit for modeling Snow Peak's latest collection.

The Fall-Winter 2023 Collection consists of chic camping apparel in a contemporary style, with designs that are perfect for the modern minimalist. The outfits are comfortable and cozy, consisting of stylish puffer jackets that would be great if one plans to go hiking.

Hyun Bin looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look for Snow Peak's 2023 Fall-Winter campaign

While Snow Peak's range of apparel is gorgeous, Hyun Bin's stunning visuals further elevated the overall look. The K-drama star looked dapper in his effortless hair and makeup, which was fitting for the outdoor-themed campaign pictorial.

For his hairstyle, the Crash Landing on You star went with a casual look, avoiding a clean parting to give his hairstyle the messy yet chic look. He styled his hair to curl away from his face, which further accentuated the layers and made his hair look more voluminous. The fluffy hairdo looked chic due to the addition of side-swept bangs that framed his face beautifully, drawing all the attention to his stunning visuals.

Hyun Bin opted for a 'no-makeup' makeup look for the campaign pictorial, flaunting his natural beauty while showcasing Snow Peak's camping gear. He went with a stunning dewy base, which lent a youthful glow to his skin.

The Secret Garden actor kept his eye and cheek makeup quite minimal, flaunting his flawless facial features and face shape. For his lips, he went with a natural pink shade, blending it out really well to ensure it looks uber natural.

Fans swooned over his look for the campaign pictorial, gushing about his stunning visuals. Several of them found the looks to be extremely "cool" on the K-drama star, with an Instagram user noting that the "outdoor sporty look" works really well on the Korean actor.

Hyun Bin became the talk of the town yet again, as Son Ye-jin took to Instagram to flaunt her husband's photography skills, having joked about a need for improvement in a previous post.

Fans absolutely loved the update the actress provided them with, exclaiming that the Confidential Assignment star has been successfully trained to be an Insta-husband now.