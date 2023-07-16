"I hope someone sues": In-N-Out Burger mask controversy explained as new alleged policy leaves netizens furious

In-N-Out Burgers found itself in the midst of controversy after it was revealed that the chain is allegedly banning employees from wearing face masks. An internal memo shared on Twitter alleges that the burger chain has told employees not to wear masks in the store or support facility. The alleged no-mask policy is said to come into effect next month on August 14.
Shared on Twitter by Dr. Lucky Tran, a molecular biologist, the internal memo states that the employees in the Utah, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and Arizona outlets of the chain will only be allowed to wear masks in the store if they have a valid medical note. Moreover, even in that case, the mask has to be a N-95 mask provided by the chain.
While it is yet to be confirmed if the internal memo shared by Dr. Lucky Tran is accurate, netizens are furious about the alleged no-mask policy. Several users have started calling out the chain for the controversial policy while others are calling for legal action.
In-N-Out Burgers' alleged no-mask policy is yet to be authenticated
In-N-Out Burgers is allegedly banning employees from wearing masks at work and the internet isn't happy about it. The policy that will reportedly come into effect on August 14 states that no employee in the store or support facility should be wearing a mask. The alleged policy that applies to stores in Utah, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and Arizona only allows employees to wear a mask only if they have a medical note from a doctor indicating they need to do so.
According to the alleged internal memo that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the chain has allegedly introduced the no-mask policy to enable customers to see the employees' smiles and other facial features. As per the memo, the chain may also consider disciplinary action against employees who fail to comply with the new policy. The memo states that the disciplinary action may go as far as the "termination of employment" depending upon the frequency and severity of the violation.
As the news about the alleged no-mask policy surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section of Dr. Lucky Tran's post to share their thoughts on the same.
While the extreme dangers of Covid-19 may not be a serious threat right now, masks are still considered to be a great first defense against several similar infections and diseases. However, it is important to note that In-N-Out Burgers' alleged no-mask policy is yet to be checked for authenticity, and the brand is yet to respond to the news.