"I hope someone sues": In-N-Out Burger mask controversy explained as new alleged policy leaves netizens furious

In-N-Out Burgers found itself in the midst of controversy after it was revealed that the chain is allegedly banning employees from wearing face masks. An internal memo shared on Twitter alleges that the burger chain has told employees not to wear masks in the store or support facility. The alleged no-mask policy is said to come into effect next month on August 14.

Shared on Twitter by Dr. Lucky Tran, a molecular biologist, the internal memo states that the employees in the Utah, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and Arizona outlets of the chain will only be allowed to wear masks in the store if they have a valid medical note. Moreover, even in that case, the mask has to be a N-95 mask provided by the chain.

Dr. Lucky Tran @luckytran Businesses like In-N-Out burger are banning staff from wearing masks (unless they provide a medical note)

While it is yet to be confirmed if the internal memo shared by Dr. Lucky Tran is accurate, netizens are furious about the alleged no-mask policy. Several users have started calling out the chain for the controversial policy while others are calling for legal action.

Netizen reacts to alleged no-mask policy (Image via Twitter)

In-N-Out Burgers' alleged no-mask policy is yet to be authenticated

In-N-Out Burgers is allegedly banning employees from wearing masks at work and the internet isn't happy about it. The policy that will reportedly come into effect on August 14 states that no employee in the store or support facility should be wearing a mask. The alleged policy that applies to stores in Utah, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and Arizona only allows employees to wear a mask only if they have a medical note from a doctor indicating they need to do so.

According to the alleged internal memo that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the chain has allegedly introduced the no-mask policy to enable customers to see the employees' smiles and other facial features. As per the memo, the chain may also consider disciplinary action against employees who fail to comply with the new policy. The memo states that the disciplinary action may go as far as the "termination of employment" depending upon the frequency and severity of the violation.

In-N-Out Burgers has allegedly adopted a new policy banning employees from wearing masks (Image via George Rose/Getty Images)

As the news about the alleged no-mask policy surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section of Dr. Lucky Tran's post to share their thoughts on the same.

Erin @erincowgill @luckytran Whoa.. people would feel safer knowing people who were making their food were masked. This is nuts.

Julia @jshbooks @luckytran @SarahLerner As a customer, I don’t care if I can see an associate’s smile or not. It has nothing to do with me receiving good customer service. I would rather the associates wear a mask if that is what they are most comfortable doing. As I should be able to wear one for the same reason.

Elaine Campbell @eacamp3 @luckytran Never ever going to that Burger place. Employees should be able to exercise choice in this matter, and protect themselves if they choose to. Even if their employer won't.

D. M. @DMinSF @luckytran I notice this policy on,y extends to certain states. California, the home state of the company, with the most locations, is not on the list. This speaks to the power of state laws protecting employee rights. Get on it, Colorado and Nevada! (Tough luck, Texas, Arizona, and Utah)

Doug from the 6ix🇨🇦 @Cdn4LFC @luckytran I don’t care if can’t see their smile. I don’t want anybody breathing on my food. A real smile can be seen in a person’s eyes. I’m relieved that there are no In-N-Out joints here since I wouldn’t want to spend a lot of time with their customers.

Kerri 🏳️‍⚧️ @KerridwinR @luckytran or they can just add this to the list of reasons why I will no longer eat at In-N-Out! Subpar burger anyway

AdaDriver @Aviendha69

elderly, immunocompromised will just have to eat somewhere else. @luckytran They are not protecting their customers from infection either.elderly, immunocompromised will just have to eat somewhere else.

👾 Lune (Exhausted) 👾 @Lunesly_

And what is the next step? Did their staffs will soon be banned from wearing glasses except if they show them theirs medical prescription? @luckytran This should be illegal. Not only it is absurd and 100% discrimatory, BUT forcing people to not protect themselves is litterally CRUELTY 🤬And what is the next step? Did their staffs will soon be banned from wearing glasses except if they show them theirs medical prescription?

La Tanya S. Autry (she/her) @artstuffmatters



I'm wondering if In and Out Burger provides free health care for all employees and employees' families.

I think fair guesses are "no" to each of those. @luckytran So probematic.I'm wondering if In and Out Burger provides free health care for all employees and employees' families.I think fair guesses are "no" to each of those.

While the extreme dangers of Covid-19 may not be a serious threat right now, masks are still considered to be a great first defense against several similar infections and diseases. However, it is important to note that In-N-Out Burgers' alleged no-mask policy is yet to be checked for authenticity, and the brand is yet to respond to the news.