"Iconic”: Fans excited for fencer Enzo Lefort x Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign

On April 10, 2024, the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton shared a campaign video featuring a popular fencer, Enzo Lefort. In the video, Enzo can be seen putting on his fencing gear and flaunting his professional skills with epee.

Fans went gaga over the athlete’s newly released campaign video. One of them called it,

“Iconic”

One fan commented (Image via Instagram/@louisvuitton)

Many other fans flooded the internet with praises for Enzo Lefort. Some called him “Boss,” while others called this campaign video “amazing.” A few other fans wished Enzo good luck.

Besides Enzo Lefort, some people also praised the giant Louis Vuitton trunk that is also featured as part of this campaign.

Fans flooded the internet with praises for the player's latest association with the brand (Image via Instagram/@louisvuitton)

More reactions from fans on Enzo Lefort's latest Louis Vuitton campaign (Image via Instagram/@louisvuitton)

Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign featured French fencer Enzo Lefort

As part of their engagement with Paris 2024, LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton delightfully welcomed Enzo Lefort to their family in October last year.

For the latest collaborative campaign video, the luxury fashion label added a caption that read:

“Paris 2024. Echoing the inspiring dedication of Louis Vuitton House Ambassador Enzo Lefort as he prepares for victory at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer, the Maison's talented artisans harnessed the same spirit of excellence upon crafting the Medals Trunks.”

Enzo Lefort has one of the most remarkable records in French fencing. He won multiple medals in French, European, and world championships and two Olympic medals. He won the individual world championship in 2019 and again in 2022, and he also won the gold medal in men's team foil fencing at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

His goal in Paris is to win more gold medals, in order to solidify his place in Olympic history as a three-time Olympian.

For many years, LV has actively supported elite sports and the most esteemed international events; therefore, this association is an extension of that tradition. This partnership has extended to a vast array of sports, from tennis and rugby to basketball and soccer.

Besides his campaign video, the fashion house also shared another pictorial of the athlete with the giant trunk behind him. For this shoot, Enzo sported a casual all-black outfit.

Additionally, LV also invited Enzo for a podcast recently. In this podcast, the fencer opened up about his upbringing in Guadeloupe, his love of photography, and his foray into the fashion industry, among other things. He also discussed his calm approach to competition, his zeal for life, and his creative pursuits both on and off the fence. He also stressed the significance of being flexible, learning new things, and improving oneself over time.

Lefort is the third talent to join the LVMH family. The others are Mélanie de Jesus dos Santo and Leon Marchand. While the former is a four-time European champion in artistic gymnastics, the latter won five world championships and holds the record in the 400-meter individual medley.