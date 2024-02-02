Im Yoon-ah's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Supremacy"

For the February issue, Vogue Hong Kong selected the Korean actress Im Yoon-ah, also known as Yoona, to feature on the cover. On February 1, 2024, the magazine brand shared three official cover photos and a short Instagram clip featuring Yoon-ah. Vogue stated,

"Vogue Hong Kong’s February cover star is none other than beloved Korean star Im Yoona! Im Yoona takes centre stage in our celebration of love in the February issue, shining in exquisite pieces from Qeelin and fashion from Miu Miu."

Vogue has also released an exclusive interview with Yoona, which is currently available on the official site of the magazine brand. Fans are impressed with Im Yoon-ah's new visuals for the upcoming February issue. Fans of the King The Land actress are calling her stunning and perfect.

Fans are obsessed with Im Yoon-ah's new look for Vogue Hong Kong's February cover

Im Yoon-ah started in 2002, and since then, she has reached the peak of her career. The Korean actress has recently gained immense popularity for her work in Kind The Land. Fans loved the sweet and daring character played by Im Yoon-ah.

In 2024, her new visuals for Vogue have also captured fans' attention. For the upcoming cover of the February issue, Yoon-ah is wearing Miu Miu, accompanied by Qeelin. She is the brand ambassador for both luxury brands. In the photos, Im Yoon-ah is wearing outfits like crop tops, jeans, dresses, and luxury jewelry pieces.

Fans are obsessed with her new look. Yoona's fans are calling her the queen of Qeelin. According to fans, she is beautiful inside and out. Here are some comments from the Instagram post of Vogue Hong Kong:

Here are the outfits that Yoona is wearing on the Vogue Hong Kong cover:

Top, pants, and belt from Miu Miu

Wulu hoop earring, bangle, grande pendant, petite ear stud, and small pendant in white gold with diamonds on a chain in white gold from Qeelin

A jacket, tops, and skirt from Miu Miu

Dior shirt and Skirt from Miu Miu

Wulu Echo diamond earring, bracelet, bangle in rose gold with diamonds, necklace, and red HyCeram from Qeelin

During the interview, Vogue Hong Kong asked Yoona about her growth as an artist, and for the answer she said,

"With each passing year, as my filmography continues to expand, I believe there are parts of me that continue evolving. There have been new challenges and many works that received love. Going forward as well, I want to keep taking on challenges that can help me grow even more."

In the end, Yoona said that her upcoming work in 2024 would be 2 O’Clock Date, a rom-com movie. She mentioned that fans will be able to discover another new side of her in the character that Yoona will play in the upcoming movie.