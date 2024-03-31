"Incredible": Fans get excited as Bella Hadid announces Orebella launch date

Bella Hadid recently announced her beauty brand Orebella's launch date on social media platforms. The brand is all set to launch on May 2, 2024. She shared an Instagram post on March 29, 2024 about the launch on her social media profile. She wore a satin white dress for the campaign.

According to a trademark filled in 2022, Orebella is supposed to sell a variety of fragrance beauty goods. The products will range from incense sticks, body lotions, oils, shampoos, conditioners, and candles. She recently posed with a sign of Ulta Beauty and might be hinting that the products will be available in their retail outlets and official website.

Fans were in awe of her look for the campaign. Many fans showered social media platforms with positive compliments. One particular fan said that she looked:

"Incredible"

Fan reaction on Bella's campaign shoot for Orebella (Image via Instagram/@bellahadid)

More details about Bella Hadid's look Orebella launch date campaign

Bella Hadid recently appeared for Orebella, her beauty brand's launch campaign on March 29, 2024. She looked angelic as per her fans in her white cape dress. Her beauty products are much awaited by many of her fans. They displayed their excitement on social media platforms.

Bella Hadid went with a long white cape dress made out of fluid satin material. As quoted by her fans, she looked beautiful and incredible. Her hair was left long and flowy, and was brushed into loose waves. For her makeup, she went with a dewy and radiant foundation base.

She added some highlighter to her high points to make her face look elongated and give a natural glow to the face. She wore a glossy lip gloss and added a thin eyeliner to her eyes. She used a light shimmer eyeshadow for her eyelids and wore some lengthening mascara.

Orebella by Bella Hadid will be launched on May 2, 2024. Bella posted several pictures connecting the brand to spirituality and angelic numbers. As Hadid enters the beauty and wellness world, this beauty brand of hers promises to become an extension of her long-standing promise of self-care and rejuvenation.

In other news, Bella Hadid is known to have a fabulous skincare routine. The model frequently posts about her favorite products for her followers and fans on social media platforms. Beyond skincare and beauty, she focuses on celebrating self care and taking care of one's mental health. She is an advocate of living a healthy lifestyle and taking care of herself.