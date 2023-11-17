Is Adele launching a new beauty brand? Everything we know so far 

As per various news outlets such as The Mirror, the Grammy-winning singer, Adele will soon launch her official beauty brand, named The Shelbourne Collective Limited. Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, known mononymously as Adele, is one of the top singers globally. She started to gain wide popularity with her debut album 19 in 2008, which debuted at number one on the British album chart.

The singer is known for her soulful, emotive voice and traditionally crafted songs. All of her songs have earned her numerous accolades, including 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Some of her most popular songs are Set Fire to the Rain, Rolling in the Deep, Easy On Me, Love In The Dark, and many more.

After gaining huge success in the music industry, it seems like the famous singer has now decided to expand her reach to the beauty world.

The Shelbourne Collective Limited is the name of Adele's new brand

As reported by The Mirror,

"Adele is setting up her own cosmetics line, so fans will be able to perfectly recreate her famously smokey eyes."

Even though the popular singer hasn't specifically announced anything about starting a new brand, recent trademark applications imply that she might be widening her reach beyond music. The singer's trademark application for her new brand, The Shelbourne Collective Limited, was granted in the United Kingdom.

Forbes reported that,

"The trademark has been classified by the British government under the label 74100, which encompasses “specialised design activities,” according to an online copy of the filing."

Although everyone is speculating that the new brand of Adele, The Shelbourne Collective is going to be a beauty brand, it is not officially confirmed yet which means it could be anything from body care to skincare.

As the term “specialized design activities” encompasses a wide range of possibilities, the singer can offer an array of products including beauty products, body care products as well as watches, perfume, jewelry, and even underwear. So, the options are limitless.

No one yet knows if The Shelbourne Collective will be a beauty brand but the chances of this are quite high for various reasons. One of the reasons is the singer's love for bold eye and lip looks. The Grammy-winning singer is very well-known for her bold smoky eye makeup with that perfect winged eyeliner.

She is very crafty when it comes to creating a perfect look for the audience. So, there is a high chance that the singer will launch a range of eyeliners and eyeshadows for her fans to effortlessly recreate her iconic looks.

Many celebrities have successfully entered the beauty market like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and many others. Soon enough Adele may join the group too!

As of now, the singer has not made any formal revelations about The Shelbourne Collective, including the release date. Stay tuned to know the further details.