Is Aldi open on Juneteenth? Timings and list of other operating stores explored

Juneteenth is here and so is the national holiday. Signed into becoming a federal holiday in 2021, the day commemorates the end of slavery in Confederate states. With the holiday being legally recognized in several regions of the country, many Americans will be able to have a relaxing day without school or college and work.

However, a day off often leaves people wondering what to do. For those thinking about family meals, nothing can beat the fresh and affordable ingredients available from Aldi. But is Aldi even open this Monday? Thankfully, it really is, and most stores will be operating at regular hours as usual.

Still not sure about where to get your fresh groceries from? Read along as we explore Aldi's and other options that can help you grab some quick groceries, fast food, and more for the holiday.

All you need to know about whether Aldi and other stores will be open on Juneteenth

As it may sound, the name Juneteenth comes from the combination of the month - June - and the nineteenth. Popularly celebrated on the 19th of June every year, the federal holiday allows Americans to enjoy a day off from work and school.

Left with a day free of work stress, most people usually like to kick back and relax at home, while others may prefer going for a quick outing with friends. Whether you fall in the category of the former or the latter, you may probably end up slightly disappointed as the federal holiday often causes several fast food chains, restaurants, and retailers to close for the day.

While some of them may open during regular hours as usual, others allow employees to take the whole day off by closing the store or simply operating for very limited hours. However, your grocery and fast food runs may not be affected this year as we have compiled the details of most of the stores that will be operating this Juneteennth. Read along as we share more about them:

Aldi - Most stores will be open, but some specific locations may be operating at reduced hours.

- Most stores will be open, but some specific locations may be operating at reduced hours. Kroger - All Krogers stores will operate at regular hours.

- All Krogers stores will operate at regular hours. Costco - Most of the stores will be operating at regular hours.

- Most of the stores will be operating at regular hours. Target - Target stores will operate at regular hours, but the hours may vary on location.

- Target stores will operate at regular hours, but the hours may vary on location. Trader Joe's - Trader Joe's will be operating during regular hours.

- Trader Joe's will be operating during regular hours. Publix - Publix will be welcoming customers during regular hours.

- Publix will be welcoming customers during regular hours. Dollar General - Open during regular hours, but may vary by location.

- Open during regular hours, but may vary by location. IKEA - Most stores may be open during regular hours.

- Most stores may be open during regular hours. Goodwill - Goodwill store hours may vary by location.

- Goodwill store hours may vary by location. Dunkin - Most stores will be operating at regular hours, but timings may vary on location.

- Most stores will be operating at regular hours, but timings may vary on location. Chipotle - Operating during regular hours for Juneteenth.

- Operating during regular hours for Juneteenth. Wendy's - Operating at regular hours which may vary by location.

- Operating at regular hours which may vary by location. Starbucks - Serving customers during regular store hours. May vary by location.

While most of the aforementioned stores are expected to be open during regular hours, specific locations may opt for reduced or specific hours for Juneteenth. Therefore customers are advised to confirm with the store beforehand.

