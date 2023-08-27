ITZY's Lia's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "LITERAL BARBIE"

On August 24, 2023, ITZY's Lia, a famous K-pop singer, debuted her mini-album after an eight-month break. Fans were over the moon about her comeback and Cosmopolitan Korea interviewed her about the same. Her pictorial for the magazine that accompanied the interview went viral as soon as it surfaced on social media and fans hailed her for her look.

The Cosmopolitan Korea image featured her with blonde hair and a bold red lip shade. She was also seen sporting a long pink satin-silk dress, a back dress with tassels, and other stunning outfits.

The images took fans by surprise and they flooded social media platforms with love and praise for the idol, calling her a "Barbie."

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitiankorea)

"So pretty" - Fans hails ITZY's Lia's pictorial with Cosmopolitan Korea

ITZY's Lia is a famous South Korean singer and rapper. She joined the popular group in January 2019 under JYP Entertainment and has amassed a massive fanbase over the years.

On August 24, Cosmopolitan Korea shared a series of images featuring ITZY's Lia and sent fans into a frenzy. They took to the comments section of @cosmopolitankorea's Instagram post to compliment the artist on her look. They called her a "princess" and seemed to be in awe of the picture featuring her in a bold red lip shade.

Apart from posing for the pictures that have now gone viral online, ITZY's Lia also spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea and shed light on her experience with the team behind her single debut album KILL MY DOUBTS. She also spoke about how it felt to release her work after a long break.

"I'm nervous. In the meantime, I've done world tours and activities in Japan and done things that have yet to be released. A comeback in Korea has been a long time coming. I know that the fans have waited a long time, and I will work hard to compensate for that feeling. We will make many pleasant memories," she said.

She spoke to the publication about the concept for her latest album and mentioned that it was for people who suffer from anxiety. She then elaborated on how she deals with anxiety and weaknesses.

"I don't think I can completely shake off my anxiety and doubts. My idea is to become a person who recognizes the anxiety inside me first, accepts it, realizes that it is not a big deal, and embraces it as a part of me. The same goes for weaknesses. If you can't get rid of it, it's better to accept it and say it proudly," she continued.

The release of her single debut album, her captivating interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, and the viral pictorial marked the beginning of a new era, and fans can't wait to see what she brings to the table in the future.