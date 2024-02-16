IU’s look for J.Estina’s latest campaign wins the internet: “Her beauty is insane”

Fans were amazed at South Korean singer-songwriter and actor IU’s look for J.Estina’s latest campaign pictorial. The K-pop sensation recently starred in the 2024 Spring jewelry collection for South Korea’s first bridge jewelry brand, J.Estina. IU showcased fine jewelry pieces from the brand’s collection, titled “New Shine Blows,” featuring different collections: ETER, CLOVIA, LALAJ, MIOELLO, and LA POEME.

It is not the first time that IU’s look for J.Estina has captured the hearts of her fans worldwide. Previously, the singer starred in the luxury brand’s 2023 fall jewelry collection titled “J Universe: Real Fairy Tale.”

That said, after witnessing IU’s look for J.Estina’s latest campaign, fans flooded the comment section of the campaign teaser on Instagram, sharing praise for the K-pop star’s visuals. One fan wrote,

“And you are telling me she is just a “human”? Isn’t this how an angel supposed to look like? Her beauty is insane.”

The K-pop star sported several unique pieces from the collection and opted for white and nude-colored outfits to highlight each piece’s delicate but sparkling beauty.

“She’s exuding goddess aura”: Fans swoon over IU’s look for J.Estina’s latest campaign

Lee Ji-eun, more popularly known by her stage name IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress famous for her personality and unbelievable visuals. Hence, it’s not surprising that netizens are swooning over IU’s look for J’Estina’s latest jewelry campaign pictorial. Fans gushed over the K-pop idol’s aura.

IU’s look for J.Estina's campaign featured her waist-length tresses with a clean center parting and light waves. It’s something different from the shorter, summer-friendly short hair she's been sporting lately. The singer also kept her bangs light and feathery on the sides, which beautifully framed her face.

The Love Wins All singer sported three different looks for the campaign video and pictorial, featuring understated but chic outfits. IU kept her minimal, natural makeup look constant throughout the photoshoot, which helped keep the spotlight on the jewelry pieces.

IU’s look for J.Estina's pictorial highlight her dewy, Korean glass skin, further adding to the campaign’s ethereal aesthetic. The K-pop star paired her no-makeup look with glossy lips in a coral-peach shade, giving her plump-looking lips. She also opted for a light dusting of coral eyeshadows, making her face look radiant and more youthful.

Fans swooned over IU’s look for J’Estina’s campaign photos, with one of them exclaiming that the K-pop idol, with her hair and makeup, is “exuding a goddess aura,” while another called the singer a “spring fairy.”

IU recently made headlines after unveiling the music video for Holssi, one of the two title tracks from her upcoming The Winning mini-album. It will arrive about two weeks before IU is set to start her long-awaited “H.E.R.” world tour, featuring shows around Asia, the US, and Europe from March to August 2024.

