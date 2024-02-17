IU’s look for the latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: “She’s the masterpiece”

On February 15, 2024, Marie Claire Korea revealed the first looks of the Korean singer IU for the magazine brand's upcoming March issue cover images. Marie Claire Korea shared five photos of the K-pop star along with a short video via its official Instagram page. The magazine stated:

"An icon that expands her realm and vision without leaving any limits. The small, but original and miraculous world of IU. Stay tuned for fascinating pictorials, interviews, and videos."

Uaenas (fandom name) were excited to see the K-pop singer in the newly released photos wearing trendy outfits and thought that she looked gorgeous. Fans were especially thrilled about the new look of IU with short, blonde hair.

Fans are obsessed with IU's new visuals for Marie Claire Korea

IU, one of the most successful solo artists in South Korea, having dominated Korean pop charts for over a decade, is also a popular Korean actress. Marie Claire Korea partnered with her for the upcoming March issue and shared a few photos of the Korean artist wearing outfits from the Gucci SS24 collection. This issue will be a special edition for Women's Day with the theme "This is Our World."

All outfits and accessories featured in the photoshoot are from Gucci and fans loved this new look of the Korean actress. According to fans' comments, the makeup, the hairstyle, the clothes, and the poses were all perfectly executed by the singer.

She wore a backless dress from the luxury fashion brand, which got the most appreciation from the fans. In one of her other photos, the artist wore a woolen top with a leather short skirt accompanied by a chunky Gucci neckpiece. Even though not much information is currently available on the looks, fans were impressed with the revealed ones.

Here are some of the X posts where her fans complimented her new visuals:

As per the magazine brand, it will soon release more pictorials of the solo K-pop artist accompanied by an exclusive interview with her and videos. Currently, the released photos are available on the official website of Marie Claire Korea.

IU recently released two new songs, Love Wins All and Holssi, from her upcoming new album The Winning. The album will be officially released on February 20, 2024, at 6 pm KST/ 4 am. It will be available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Additionally, the H.E.R. tour, which is the K-pop singer's first world tour, is set to kick off on March 2, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. She will also perform at the Yokohama Arena in Japan during the same month. The tour will then expand to various Asian countries.