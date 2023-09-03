Jang Ki-yong was recently announced as the cover star of the digital issue of Esquire Korea's September installment, where he collaborated with the French fashion brand Berluti.

The K-drama star will be featured on three different covers, two of them still images, while the third will be a stunning moving cover. Also, the popular magazine has released an exclusive pictorial and a fashion film in which the actor looks dapper in pieces from Berluti's 2023 Fall-Winter Collection.

The theme of the cover pictorial was longing for someone, with the Now, We Are Breaking Up star flaunting his acting chops to mesmerize fans with his eyes that perfectly captured the emotion. The Korean actor exudes grace and elegance in the cover shoot, showcasing contemporary pieces from the luxury fashion house.

Netizens were left in awe of Jang Ki-yong's acting skills and expressive eyes, swooning over his stunning visuals that paired well with the French fashion brand's chic ensembles. The My Roommate is a Gumiho actor rocked a wide range of looks for the magazine pictorial, from dapper suits to edgy leather jackets.

Berluti is best known for its leather goods and accessories, with the K-drama star posing alongside some of its stylish handbags and duffle bags. He also sported some cozy knitwear from their Fall-Winter 2023 Collection, which would be perfect for the upcoming season.

Jang Ki-yong looked stunning in natural makeup and tousled-up hairstyle for Esquire Korea's September issue's digital cover

Jang Ki-yong went with some gorgeous ensembles for the Esquire Korea pictorial, showcasing the wide range that Berluti's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection offers. He paired his fashion choices with subtle makeup, making the look more casual by opting for a tousled-up look for his hairstyle.

The Come and Hug Me actor sported an edgy wet look, leaving his hair brushed down and parting it down the side for the rest. He incorporated soft waves throughout his hair, adding immense volume to his style.

The wavy hair also added some texture to the look, thus preventing the hairdo from looking too structured or formal. Along with that, the hairstyle added a hint of edge to the formal suits, giving them a casual and lived-in look.

Jang Ki-yong sported a soft, dewy base for the cover photo, which added a healthy glow to the skin without looking too shiny.

For his lip makeup, he went with a nude lip shade in a natural matte finish, adding a hint of color to his lips while also avoiding the makeup from looking too intense. He kept his eye makeup quite minimal, simply incorporating a winged liner that blended well with his base to give it a seamless effect.

Fans swooned over his stunning visuals, commending Jang Ki-yong for beautifully portraying the longing that was the central theme of the cover shoot. While some netizens gushed over his side profile, others loved the soft visuals he flaunted in the magazine pictorial, with an X user noting that "every inch of him is delicate and super fine."

Jang Ki-yong recently confirmed his next project, Although I Am Not a Hero, making it his very first acting gig after being discharged from mandatory military service. He will be starring alongside Chun Woo-hee of Delightfully Deceitful fame, with the K-drama set to release in 2024.