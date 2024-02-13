Julia Fox debuts bleached brow and silver hair at NYFW, fans applaud: "Love your hair"

Julia Fox debuted her bleached brow and silver hair as she made an appearance at the 2024 New York Fashion Week, exciting both fashion fanatics and fans alike. Her look wowed fans as she arrived for the Costume Ball on February 11. Famous for her smokey eye and all-black outfits, the Uncut Gems actress traded her usual look for a blonde color palette for the event.

The popular model took to her social media account on February 13 and shared glimpses of her look for the event. She opted for vibrant eye makeup and donned a beige slip dress, which she paired with a corset.

The pictures soon went viral online and fans rushed to the comments section to praise her as they called her "stunning."

This is not the first time Fox has sported bleached brows. She was earlier seen making a statement with the same in 2022.

"Silver hair is so good": Fans praise Julia Fox as she debuts bleached brow and silver hair at 2024 NYFW

Julia Fox, an Italian-American actress, model, and author has garnered attention on the big screen and red carpets over the years. She's recognized for her artistic and design talents and is known for her fashion sense.

She was most recently seen with bleached eyebrows and silver hair with hints of lavender at the Costume Ball at the 2024 NYFW. She opted for her signature cat eye makeup look, enhancing her bleached brows with two contrasting eyeshadows. A vibrant blue shade covered her eyelids and she used a shimmery white shadow to add some highlights.

Fox also opted for an electric blue mascara to accentuate her wings, further highlighting her bleached brows. The icy look matched her freshly dyed silvery blond locks, which had purple highlights. She tied part of her hair up while the rest flowed over her shoulders in loose waves.

Fans took to the comments section of her post and praised her look as they called her "majestic."

As per Page Six, the actress wore a $2,836 Eunoia dress, which is also known as the Shakespearean dress. She was seen in a corset, which she tied up with ribbon and paired with a gown with a high slit.

Julia Fox's show-stopping look came only two days after she donned an all-white outfit styled in a bow, and attended the Willy Chavarria fashion show on February 9. The trendsetter was spotted in the front row alongside singer Becky G, Richie Shazam, and Amanda Lepore.

