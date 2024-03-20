Jun Ji-Hyun's look for the latest Burberry campaign wins the internet: “The queen is back” 

Harper's Bazaar Korea's April cover featured Jun Ji-Hyun in a gorgeous Burberry ensemble, emphasizing her effortless beauty and compelling personality.

Fans were immediately enamored when the official Instagram account of Harper's Bazaar Korea shared a video of the actress on March 19, 2024, garnering enthusiastic reactions.

Among all the fans, a follower named @Emee.la.l.i remarked,

@Emee.la.l.i remarked on Jun Ji-Hyun's latest Burberry campaign post " The queen is back" ( Image via @Harper's Bazar Korea/ Instagram)

Apart from her, several other fans reacted to her pictures, making this look a coveted one.

Fans swoon over Jun Ji-Hyun's latest Burberry campaign pictures

Renowned South Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun has recently been appointed as the female Korean ambassador for the prestigious British fashion label Burberry. This strategic partnership aims to bolster the brand's presence and promote its offerings across Asian markets.

In a move that highlights Burberry's commitment to engaging with diverse audiences, Jun Ji-Hyun joins forces with footballer Son Heung-min to represent the brand in the region.

The actress noted during the announcement,

"The timeless elegance of Burberry inspires me greatly, I look forward to working closely with the time-honoured house and carefully collaborating together.”

In Burberry's latest campaign, Jun Ji-Hyun, renowned for her role in The Thieves, graced the scene in a sleek black ensemble. She effortlessly strutted in loose-fitting black pants, perfectly complemented by a vibrant red Burberry monogram-printed top.

Layering her look with a sophisticated black coat featuring fringed sleeves, Jun exuded elegance and poise. Keeping her makeup understated, Jun opted for a subtle yet striking contrast with a bold red lipstick, adding depth and sophistication to her ensemble.

Fans swoon over Jun's latest Burberry campaign pictures ( Image via @Harper's Bazar/ Instagram)

She donned a pair of sleek pencil-heeled sandals, accentuating her graceful posture as she posed confidently on a chair, her long ebony hair cascading freely.

The captivating visuals of the actress in the Burberry campaign will be featured in the upcoming April issue of Harper's Bazaar, promising an exclusive glimpse into her stunning photoshoot.

Additionally, the publication has assured eager fans that the full video accompanying the campaign will be uploaded soon, allowing enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the behind-the-scenes magic of Jun's collaboration with Burberry.

The response from fans to Jun's captivating ensemble has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing admiration and affection for the actress. Some fans have hailed her as the queen, celebrating her triumphant return through this stunning photo shoot.

Others have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Harper's Bazaar for featuring The Berlin File actress, likening her presence to a welcome visit from a cherished friend or family member.